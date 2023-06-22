✕ Close Jeremy Hunt vows to follow Tory plan to battle inflation ‘no matter the pressure’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after inflation remained unchanged last month, piling further pressure on households.

The UK’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was unchanged in May at a rate of 8.7%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economists agree that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, from the current rate of 4.5%, and that more hikes are on the horizon.

It comes as concerns have mounted over the mortgage market, with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate surpassing 6%, according to data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Moreover, expectations of where rates will peak have surged in recent weeks, with markets now anticipating a high of 6% by early next year. It would mean rates hit the highest level in more than two decades.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has spoken to consumer champion Martin Lewis, who on Tuesday said that a mortgage ticking time bomb is now “exploding” ahead of meeting with Britain’s major lenders on Friday.