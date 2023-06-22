Interest rates – live: Bank to raise rates for 13th time in a row sparking mortgage crisis fears
More disappointment for borrowers as unexpected inflation figures show cost of living remains high
The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after inflation remained unchanged last month, piling further pressure on households.
The UK’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was unchanged in May at a rate of 8.7%, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Economists agree that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, from the current rate of 4.5%, and that more hikes are on the horizon.
It comes as concerns have mounted over the mortgage market, with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate surpassing 6%, according to data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.
Moreover, expectations of where rates will peak have surged in recent weeks, with markets now anticipating a high of 6% by early next year. It would mean rates hit the highest level in more than two decades.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has spoken to consumer champion Martin Lewis, who on Tuesday said that a mortgage ticking time bomb is now “exploding” ahead of meeting with Britain’s major lenders on Friday.
The Bank of England has no choice but to trigger a recession as a way of taming inflation, top economists have warned – including one of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s own advisers.
The central bank is set to interest rates for the 13th time in a row today after shock inflation figures showed previous hikes failed to cut persistent price rises.
Some of Mr Hunt’s advisers have attacked the Bank for being too cautious in raising the base rate – saying it was time to accept the inevitability of a recession.
Adam Forrest reports:
Cleverly says entering recession is not the antidote to high inflation
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has rubbished suggestions that the UK should intentionally aim to enter a recession to dampen persistently high inflation.
Speaking to Sky News, he said the Government remained committed to cutting inflation but that triggering a recession was not the answer.
Mr Cleverly said: “What we need to do is we need to grow the economy.
“High interest rates don’t help with that. This idea that we should consciously be going into recession I don’t think is one that anyone in government would be comfortable subscribing to at all.”
He told the broadcaster: “We know that the Bank of England is independent in its decision-making with regard to interest rates. Obviously, it has an inflation target, which it needs to pursue.
“Of course, we are seeing inflation in significant part because of the upward pressure on food and fuel prices which are being amplified by this war in Ukraine.
“So, the Bank of England is independent and will make their decisions accordingly, but the Prime Minister has made it one of the Government’s priorities and all of us across government are working towards this.”
As core inflation hits a 30-year-high, a painful 0.5 per cent rise in interest rates is now on the cards, says James Moore:
If inflation is an economic illness, the cure of high interest rates isn’t working as it should.
Falling energy bills, and the first optimistic noises on food from supermarkets including Tesco, suggested there ought to be a fall, however small, in the Consumer Prices Index. Economists polled by Reuters predicted it would come in at 8.4 per cent for May.
In the end, the official number – unchanged, at 8.7 per cent – provided another crushing disappointment.
Here’s where it gets really nasty: core inflation – which strips out volatile components the Bank of England can’t do much to influence, such as food and energy – delivered a zinger right between the eyes.
Bank struggling to get ‘inflation genie back into the bottle,’ analyst says
Banks have also come under fire from a group of MPs on the Treasury Committee for not raising savings rates as much as borrowing costs.
However, the Bank of England has said it will continue to raise interest rates as long as it sees signs of inflationary pressure.
Economists have said that important indicators of persistent inflation, namely core inflation, which strips out the price of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and wage growth, have remained elevated, which is likely to worry MPC policymakers.
Core CPI rose to 7.1% in May from 6.8% in April, the ONS said, and is often more in focus for the Bank when it sets interest rates.
Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, said: “Getting the inflation genie back into the bottle is proving troublesome for the Bank of England.
“With price momentum continually running above expectations alongside strong wages data, the Bank has no choice but to continue on a path of raising interest rates several more times.”
However, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said he is still on track to meet the Government’s target of halving inflation by the end of the year, despite last month’s setback.
Bank of England geared to raise interest rates for 13th time in a row
The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased.
The UK’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was unchanged in May at a rate of 8.7%, according to the Office for National Statistics.
It came in above analysts’ expectations for the fourth month in a row, and indicated that inflation has remained persistent despite the Bank’s efforts to bring it down to the 2% target.
Economists agree that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, from the current rate of 4.5%, and that more hikes are on the horizon.
Financial markets are expecting interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%. But there is a 40% chance that the rate could be pushed up even higher, by 0.5 percentage points to 5%.
“Settling on the larger of the two risks adding fuel to the fire for rate expectations, a message the MPC will think long and hard about given the impact this would have for what is now termed the ‘mortgage time bomb’ for households and landlords that refinance borrowing,” said Sandra Horsfield, an economist for Investec Economics.
It comes as concerns have mounted over the mortgage market, with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate surpassing 6%, according to data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.
Moreover, expectations of where rates will peak have surged in recent weeks, with markets now anticipating a high of 6% by early next year. It would mean rates hit the highest level in more than two decades.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has spoken to consumer champion Martin Lewis, who on Tuesday said that a mortgage ticking time bomb is now “exploding”, ahead of meeting with Britain’s major lenders on Friday.
