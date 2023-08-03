Interest rates – live: Bank of England announcement looms as economists brace for fresh hike
Central bank expected to hike its base rate by a further 0.25 percentage points
The Bank of England is set to make a further announcement on interest rates, as markets and consumers brace for a 14th consecutive rise in the cost of borrowing.
The central bank is widely expected to raise its base rate by a further 0.25 points to 5.25 per cent on Thursday, the highest level since February 2008, as part of its ongoing bid to tame inflation by cooling Britain’s economy.
Such a move would be lower than the shock hike of 0.5 per cent announced in June, and comes after the latest inflation statistics suggested price rises had finally slowed by a greater margin than anticipated.
Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 7.9 per cent in June, down from 8.7 per cent in May and the lowest rate since March 2022, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
As a result, some economists now believe an end to the cycle of hiking interest rates may be in sight, with the base rate potentially peaking at around 5.75 per cent this year.
Investec predicts rate rise of 0.5%
Investec Economics has predicted the Bank of England will opt for a larger-than-expected 0.5 percentage point increase on Thursday.
But the firm expects it could be followed by a final quarter-point hike the following month before the cycle of interest rate rises comes to an end.
Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: “The market is now expecting interest rates to top out at 5.75 per cent or 6 per cent by the end of the year, so has already pared back its bets from the height of inflationary panic when rates north of 6 per cent were envisaged.
“The Bank is still walking a tightrope though, as it tries to tame inflation without breaking the housing market.”
Bank of England to issue new economic forecasts
In addition to its interest rate announcement, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will draw up fresh economic forecasts on Thursday – which economists will also be closely watching.
Bank announcement means mortgage-holders ‘not out of the woods'
The Bank of England’s looming announcement likely means those with mortgages are “not out of the woods” yet, a broker has said, after data showed house prices fell in July by their largest margin in 14 years.
Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “With another 25 basis points interest rate rise expected from the Bank of England later this week, we are not out of the woods just yet when it comes to rising mortgage costs.
“However, a few lenders, including HSBC, Barclays and Nationwide, have reduced their fixed-rate mortgage pricing on the back of better-than-expected inflation news. This has led to a calming of swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages, after weeks of considerable volatility.”
The price of a typical home is now 4.5 per cent below the August 2022 peak, Nationwide said this week.
Noting that “investors’ views about the likely path of UK interest rates have been volatile in recent months”, Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “There has been a slight tempering of expectations in recent weeks but longer-term interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, remain elevated.
“As a result, housing affordability remains stretched for those looking to buy a home with a mortgage.”
UK house prices fall at fastest annual rate in 14 years
The price of a typical home is now 4.5% below the August 2022 peak, Nationwide Building Society said.
UK interest rates to rise further but end of hiking cycle in sight
Most economists think Bank of England will raise bank rate by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday
