Cruise ship suffers departure delay after banana containers fall into sea
P&O Cruises ship Iona was stuck at Southampton after the incident.
A cruise ship was forced to delay its departure after shipping containers carrying bananas fell overboard from a ship off the Isle of Wight.
The P&O Cruises ship Iona, which has a capacity of 5,200 passengers, had been set to leave Southampton on Saturday but was stuck in the Hampshire port following the accident.
The ship had been due to set off on Saturday for a 14-day trip to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands.
A spokeswoman for the cruise firm said it had been given clearance to sail on Sunday lunchtime.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said 18 containers had fallen into the sea near the Nab Tower lighthouse off Bembridge at about 6pm on Saturday.
A spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard was informed that, at around 1800 yesterday (December 6), 18 containers went overboard from a cargo ship, near the Nab Tower in the Solent.
“No crew members were injured and the containers are carrying non-hazardous cargo.
“HM Coastguard is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities, including the vessel’s owners, who are responsible for recovering the containers.
“Broadcasts are being sent to warn local shipping, and Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team is on patrol.”