Cruise ship delayed a day after containers of fruit fall into sea

A cruise ship was forced to delay its departure after shipping containers carrying bananas and other fruit fell overboard from a ship off the Isle of Wight.

The P&O Cruises ship Iona, which has a capacity of 5,200 passengers, had been due to leave Southampton on Saturday but was stuck in the Hampshire port following the accident.

Passengers were bound for a 14-day trip to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

A spokeswoman for the cruise firm said it had been given clearance to sail on Sunday lunchtime.

The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said 16 containers had fallen into the sea near the Nab Tower lighthouse off Bembridge at about 6pm on Saturday. No crew members on the cargo ship were injured.

A spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard is continuing to work with the relevant authorities after 16 containers went overboard from the cargo ship Baltic Klipper in the Solent on 6 December.

“This includes working with the vessel’s owners who are responsible for recovering the containers.

“Eight of the containers were reported as carrying bananas, two as carrying plantain, one as carrying avocados, and the remaining five as empty.

“Two containers have come ashore at Selsey, where a cordon has been put in place.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Selsey and Littlehampton, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police are all in attendance.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and are reminded that all wreck material found in the UK has to be reported to HM Coastguard’s Receiver of Wreck.

“Those who fail to declare items within 28 days are breaking the law and may have further action taken against them.”