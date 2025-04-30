Police officer who shot Chris Kaba to face gross misconduct proceedings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police marksman who was cleared of murder after shooting Chris Kaba will face gross misconduct proceedings, a watchdog has said.

Metropolitan Police officer Martyn Blake, 41, shot the 24-year-old in Streatham, south-east London, in September 2022 after Mr Kaba tried to ram his way past police cars that had hemmed him in.

Six months after the shooting in March 2023, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog said the Met officer should face gross misconduct proceedings.

After he was acquitted of murder in October 2024, the Met argued the evidence against him had been “tested significantly” and that the IOPC should reconsider.

In a statement on Wednesday, IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “We understand the impact this decision will have on Chris Kaba’s family and Sergeant Blake and acknowledge the significant public interest in this case, particularly among our Black communities, firearms officers and the wider policing community.

“This is a decision we have taken based on examining all the evidence, views of all parties and by applying the thresholds set out in legislation and guidance which govern our work.

“The legal test for deciding whether there is a case to answer is low – is there sufficient evidence upon which, on the balance of probabilities, a disciplinary panel could make a finding of misconduct. This has been met and therefore we need to follow the legal process.

“We appreciate that the Home Office is carrying out a review of the legal test for the use of force in misconduct cases, however, we must apply the law as it currently stands.”

If the hearing finds he committed gross misconduct he could face the sack.

On the night Mr Kaba died, police began following the Audi Q8 that he was driving because it had been used as a getaway car in a shooting in Brixton, south London, the night before.

They did not know who was driving the car at the time, although it later emerged Mr Kaba was a core member of one of London’s most dangerous street gangs and was accused of being involved in two shootings in the week before he died.

Dozens of Metropolitan Police armed officers downed tools in outrage when Mr Blake was charged with murder and the army was put on stand-by to plug the gap.

He was cleared after a trial at the Old Bailey in October last year and questions were raised as to whether he should ever have been charged with murder.

The IOPC said the charge was brought after “careful consideration of a significant amount of evidence” and the application of relevant legal tests while the Crown Prosecution Service said the matter had to be put before a jury.

Mr Blake was publicly named during his trial as is standard practice, but restrictions remain in place banning the publication of his address or any description or image of him.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is bringing in legal changes that will give police marksmen accused of murder the right to anonymity up to the point of conviction.