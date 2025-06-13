Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Starmer urges Iran and Israel to ‘step back’ after strikes targeting Tehran

Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Jessica Coates
Friday 13 June 2025 06:59 BST
Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran on Friday (Vahid Salemi/AP/PA)
Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran on Friday (Vahid Salemi/AP/PA)

The Prime Minister has “urged all parties to step back” after Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after the strikes, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.

He said: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was “vital” for global security.

“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”

