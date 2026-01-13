Ceremony for new Iranian ambassador to Ireland postponed amid regime’s crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ceremony to present the new Iranian ambassador to Ireland with credentials has been postponed as its regime cracks down on protesters.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said the decision to delay the ceremony at the Irish president’s official residence was taken after a “significant” number of Iranian protesters were killed and injured in recent days.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained in the uprising against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule.

Protests in Iran began in late December over the ailing economy and have continued despite the internet and telephone lines being cut off.

On Tuesday, Ireland’s department of foreign affairs said the ceremony for the Iranian ambassador at Aras an Uachtarain would be postponed.

“The decision to postpone the ceremony of credentials for the Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Iran was taken in light of protests in Iran in recent days which have seen very significant numbers of Iranians killed or injured and a communications blackout,” a spokesperson for the Department said.

On Monday, Irish premier Micheal Martin called for an end to the violence in Iran and said Iranians had the right to protest and to free speech.

“The repression must end. I urge the authorities in Tehran to uphold the rights of all their citizens,” he said.

“The violence must stop, the curtailing of basic freedoms must end, and dialogue begin at once.”