Trump creates instability but he is fond of Ireland, Irish deputy premier says

Irish deputy premier Simon Harris has said Donald Trump’s US presidency creates “instability”, but added that he has a “fondness for Ireland”.

The Tanaiste said an invitation to the White House for St Patrick’s Day has not yet been issued, but he believes one will be sent.

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs and trade minister, said his department was in “full preparatory mode” for any tariffs the US might impose on the EU.

But he said there is a “way forward” if people “keep their head” over the Trump presidency.

“I spoke to president Trump, I spoke to him at the end of November, and I have no doubt that he has a fondness for Ireland, that he understands Ireland and understands the positive contributions that Ireland makes,” he told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

“I think we need to take a deep breath in relation to this, and we need to be calm in relation to this too. There’s no doubt there is challenges on the horizon.

“But what have we seen from president Trump in the last number of days? We’ve seen he put tariffs on Mexico and then he paused them.

“We saw he put tariffs on China, and he did proceed with them. We saw he put tariffs on Canada, and then he paused them.

“It certainly creates instability, it certainly creates challenge. But the point I’m making is tariffs are bad for people in the United States of America. They’re bad for many people who voted for president Trump.”

He said he believes there is a deal to be done with Mr Trump, and said he had proposed at the last Foreign Affairs Council that US secretary of state Marco Rubio should meet the EU’s foreign ministers.

Mr Harris said he had written to Mr Rubio to congratulate him and has requested a call or meeting with him.

“I believe the president of the United States of America wants the European Union and member states to buy more US goods and US products, and there are opportunities, I believe, for the EU and Ireland to do more business and more trade with the United States, and therefore address some of the deficit that exists in relation to goods,” he said.

I believe there is a way forward in relation to this if people keep their head, keep their calm, don't respond to every latest comment, but actually wait for the detail of any policy proposal Tanaiste Simon Harris

“I believe there is a way forward in relation to this if people keep their head, keep their calm, don’t respond to every latest comment, but actually wait for the detail of any policy proposal.”

Comparing the issue with the way in which Brexit challenges were overcome, he said the Irish Government “will absolutely be” supporting Irish businesses.

This week he took proposals to Cabinet to establish a trade forum in Ireland, linking government departments and business groups, which can argue why investment in Ireland should continue; and a strategic advisory group for businesses in the US linked to Ireland that would provide advice to Irish embassies.

He said his Fine Gael party and their coalition partners Fianna Fail were clear during November’s general election campaign that if there was a shock to the Irish economy, investment in public services would continue but tax changes would “slow down”.

On the annual visit by the Irish premier to the White House for St Patrick’s Day, Mr Harris said he expected an invitation would be issued by Mr Trump.

“During president Trump’s last time in the White House, this happened on an annual basis, and I would expect that that’ll be the case again.

“We’ve very, very strong bilateral relationships with the United States, regardless of who’s in the White House, regardless of politics, the bond between our two countries runs deep.”

He said he would also visit the United States but not Washington DC.