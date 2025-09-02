Ireland will hold presidential election on October 24

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland will hold its presidential election on Friday October 24, it is understood.

Housing Minister James Browne will bring a memo to Cabinet on Wednesday confirming the polling date, the PA news agency understands.

Mr Browne spoke to coalition government leaders Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Simon Harris and Minister Sean Canney on Tuesday afternoon.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the second term of Michael D Higgins ends on November 11.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be nominated either by 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

They also must be an Irish citizen over the age of 35.

So far, left-wing independent Catherine Connolly – who has the backing of various opposition parties – and former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys are the only candidates who have secured the support needed to get on the presidential ballot paper.

Ms Humphrey’s candidacy was confirmed after Sean Kelly dropped out of contention, having determined he would not reach the required nomination of at least 20 members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, 25 councillors and five members of the Fine Gael executive council.

Ms Humphreys was the only candidate to reach that threshold by the time the nomination window closed on Tuesday.

Her name will go forward for ratification at a party event on Saturday September 13, which will be the official campaign launch.

Ms Humphreys said in a statement she was “delighted” to receive the Fine Gael nomination.

“I love this country, it has made me everything I am and given me everything I have,” she said.

“My campaign will focus on my life experience as I ask citizens to trust me with their vote to be president of this great country.

“I will be a candidate with a vision; with experience and with a track record of supporting communities; bringing people together and representing Ireland on the world stage.

“I’m not promising perfection but I promise honesty, compassion and service.

“I’m excited about the campaign and really looking forward to getting out on the ground to meet the people and set out my vision.”

Sinn Fein has yet to announce whether it will support Ms Connolly or run its own candidate.

Fianna Fail’s parliamentary party is expected to make a decision on the presidential election in the early autumn.

Senior party figures have expressed support for former Dublin GAA manager and retired army officer Jim Gavin, while the party’s MEP Billy Kelleher also announced his intention to seek the party’s backing.