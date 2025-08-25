Three dead after helicopter crashes during flying lesson on Isle of Wight
Emergency services were called to the site near the A3020 Shanklin Road on the Isle of Wight on Monday morning.
Three people have died and a fourth remains in hospital in a serious condition after a helicopter crash during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight.
A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.
The firm said: “The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am, was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.”
Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.