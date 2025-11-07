Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Foreign prisoner mistakenly released from jail arrested

The Met confirmed Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was detailed after he was spotted by a member of the public in Islington on Friday morning.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Friday 07 November 2025 12:41 GMT
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif was arrested in north London on Friday morning (Met Police/PA)
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif was arrested in north London on Friday morning (Met Police/PA) (Metropolitan Police)

Police have arrested a foreign prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail more than a week ago, bringing the manhunt to an end.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, has been arrested after he was spotted by a member of the public in Islington, north London, just before 11.30am on Friday.

“Officers responded immediately and he was arrested,” the force said on X.

Kaddour-Cherif was accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth in London on October 29, but police were only informed of the mistake on Tuesday, prompting the search.

He was serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously been convicted for indecent exposure.

Another prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, who was also accidentally freed from the same prison on Monday, has handed himself back in.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in