Foreign prisoner mistakenly released from jail arrested
The Met confirmed Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was detailed after he was spotted by a member of the public in Islington on Friday morning.
Police have arrested a foreign prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail more than a week ago, bringing the manhunt to an end.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, has been arrested after he was spotted by a member of the public in Islington, north London, just before 11.30am on Friday.
“Officers responded immediately and he was arrested,” the force said on X.
Kaddour-Cherif was accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth in London on October 29, but police were only informed of the mistake on Tuesday, prompting the search.
He was serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously been convicted for indecent exposure.
Another prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, who was also accidentally freed from the same prison on Monday, has handed himself back in.