Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Fall in number of cars built in the UK as exports dip – trade association

The number of new electric cars leaving factories accounted for 40% of total output.

Alan Jones
Thursday 25 September 2025 00:01 BST
The latest car production figures came from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (Barry Batchelor/PA)
The latest car production figures came from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (Barry Batchelor/PA) (PA Archive)

The number of cars built in the UK fell by 10% in August compared with a year ago following a big reduction in exports, figures show.

The figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) were produced before the cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover, which is likely to affect September’s total.

Just over 37,000 cars were built in August, down by 10.2% on a year ago, following two months of growth, said the SMMT.

The number of new electric cars leaving factories accounted for 40% of total output.

Commercial vehicle production fell by 73.2% to 1,621 units, leaving combined UK vehicle production down by 18.2% in August to a total of 38,693 units, the weakest performance since 1956.

Car production for the UK market rose by 11.5% to 7,162 units but was not enough to offset a 14.2% fall in exports.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “August is always a low-volume month due to planned summer maintenance, but the focus is now on September’s performance, and the likely impact of the cyber attack at Britain’s biggest automotive employer.

“The sector is resilient, but SMMT is engaged with members and the Government to understand what additional supportive measures may be needed.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in