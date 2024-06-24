Jay Slater missing – latest: Mother’s statement on GoFundMe page after it hits target as search enters 8th day
Jay Slater’s friend created fundraiser page to bring missing teen home
A fundraiser set up by the last person to speak to Jay Slater, the British teenager who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife, has hit its target of £30,000.
The GoFundMe created by Lucy Law to “get Jay Slater home” had received £32,366 in donations.
The page was set up by Mr Slater’s friend three days ago and a post below, which claims to be from Mr Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan, confirmed it was “approved by our family”.
Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.
He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.
Ms Law, who went to the festival with Mr Slater, said he called her at about 8.30am on Monday and told her he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on one per cent”.
Earlier, his father, Warren Slater, 58, made an emotional plea for his missing son to return home as he joined the search for him in Tenerife.
Search team narrow efforts on outbuildings near Jay Slater's last phone signal
Search teams in Tenerife have narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where Jay Slater’s phone last pinged.
Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Islands could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday.
Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.
Those conducting the searches on the seventh day of the hunt for Mr Slater could be seen looking into blue barrels outside one of the small buildings.
The efforts come after the teenager’s mother issued a direct plea to her missing son, saying: “We just need you home.”
Debbie Duncan told the PA news agency she has “not slept” since the 19-year-old disappeared.
She said she did not know whether the Spanish authorities turning down an offer of help from the UK was because they viewed it as “an insult”.
Asked how the family was coping with the situation, Ms Duncan said: “We’re not. I’m not coping very well at all.
“I’ve not slept, I’m exhausted. It’s been awful.
“I can’t give up on him, I just can’t.”
What will the GoFundMe money be spent on?
As the donations pour in for the official Jay Slater GoFundMe, questions have been raised about what the money being donated will be used for.
On Friday evening, the administrator of an official Facebook page set up to help find Jay responded to claims his close family was being impersonated on social media.
Rach Harg, who is a friend of Jay’s family, added that money raised would be sent to Jay’s mother and would be used to fund his family staying in Tenerife for the duration of the search.
As the fundraiser reached its £30,000 goal, a post said: “We have not yet withdrawn any funds and are currently covering the expenses, such as the trip to Tenerife and accommodation, ourselves. The funds will remain on hold with GoFundMe until we post a further update on this page.”
Mother issues statement on GoFundMe page
The fundraiser page on GoFundMe set up by Jay Slater’s friend three days ago was “approved by our family”, said a post below, which claims to be from his mother Debbie Duncan.
The post said: “We have not yet withdrawn any funds and are currently covering the expenses, such as the trip to Tenerife and accommodation, ourselves. The funds will remain on hold with GoFundMe until we post a further update on this page.”
Ms Duncan, who flew to Tenerife on Tuesday, said searching for her son was “an absolute living nightmare”.
Ms Duncan told ITV News: “He’s the life and soul, he’s a beautiful boy.”
Jay Slater fundraiser passes target
A fundraiser set up by the last person to speak to Jay Slater, the British teenager who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife, has hit its target of £30,000.
The GoFundMe created by Lucy Law to “get Jay Slater home” had received £32,366 in donations by early morning today.
Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.
He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.
Ms Law, who went to the festival with Mr Slater, said he called her at about 8.30am on Monday and told her he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on one per cent”.
Full story: Jay Slater fundraiser passes £30,000 target as Tenerife search goes on
A fundraiser set up by the last person to speak to Jay Slater, the Britishteenager who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife, has hit its target of £30,000.
The GoFundMe created by Lucy Law to “get Jay Slater home” had received £31,721 in donations by Sunday evening.
The page was set up by Mr Slater’s friend three days ago and a post below, which claims to be from Mr Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan, confirmed it was “approved by our family”.
Meanwhile, search teams have narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged in Tenerife.
Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Islands could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday.
Read the full story here:
Jay Slater fundraiser passes £30,000 target as Tenerife search goes on
Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.
Watch: Jay Slater searchers narrow efforts to outbuildings near where phone last pinged
Rescuers searching for missing British teenager Jay Slater have focused their efforts on outbuildings near to where his phone last pinged in Tenerife.
On Sunday, 23 June, Spanish authorities circled two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park.
Guardia Civil officers appeared to solely focus on one area after days of searching for the 19-year-old in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.
Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus and was last heard from on Monday morning.
He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before he went missing.
Pictures from seventh day of search
Officers search in barrels on seventh day of search
Search teams have narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged in Tenerife.
Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Islands could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday.
Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.
Those conducting the searches on the seventh day of the hunt for Mr Slater could be seen looking into blue barrels outside one of the small buildings.
Jay Slater fundraiser passes £30,000 target as Tenerife search goes on
A fundraiser set up by the last person to speak to Jay Slater, the British teenager who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife, has hit its target of £30,000.
The GoFundMe created by Lucy Law to “get Jay Slater home” had received £31,721 in donations by Sunday evening.
The page was set up by Mr Slater’s friend three days ago and a post below, which claims to be from Mr Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan, confirmed it was “approved by our family”.
The post said: “We have not yet withdrawn any funds and are currently covering the expenses, such as the trip to Tenerife and accommodation, ourselves. The funds will remain on hold with GoFundMe until we post a further update on this page.”
Jay Slater’s employer says the ‘picture being painted of him is just not true’
Jay Slater’s employer has said the “picture being painted of him is just not true”.
Construction company PH Build Group said in a statement issued on Facebook: “Our Jay is still missing!
“We have decided to remove our last post due to all the negative comments and conspiracy theories.
“Jay has been with us since he left school and is liked by all. He’s a valued member of our team and we stand by him.
“The picture being painted of him is just not true.
“The fact is he’s a 19-year-old lad missing in a foreign country. He needs to be back home where he belongs. Come on Jay we are all praying for you.”