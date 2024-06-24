✕ Close Jay Slater’s father makes six-word plea to son at visit to site of search

A fundraiser set up by the last person to speak to Jay Slater, the British teenager who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife, has hit its target of £30,000.

The GoFundMe created by Lucy Law to “get Jay Slater home” had received £32,366 in donations.

The page was set up by Mr Slater’s friend three days ago and a post below, which claims to be from Mr Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan, confirmed it was “approved by our family”.

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.

Ms Law, who went to the festival with Mr Slater, said he called her at about 8.30am on Monday and told her he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on one per cent”.

Earlier, his father, Warren Slater, 58, made an emotional plea for his missing son to return home as he joined the search for him in Tenerife.