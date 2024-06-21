✕ Close Jay Slater’s mother makes desperate plea in search for teenager missing in Tenerife

A friend of Jay Slater has criticised the Spanish police undertaking the search for the British teenager, claiming they are “not doing enough”.

Since going missing in Tenerife on Monday, there has been no sign of the apprentice bricklayer, with experts stressing the search has entered a “key day” as efforts ramp up to find him.

Recalling their final phone call, Lucy Law described his disappearance as “suspicious and weird” after he set out to walk 11 hours back to their accommodation, rather than wait for a bus.

The 19-year-old was last heard from at 8.15am after he had gone to stay with people he had met at the NRG music festival earlier that day.

Speaking to The Sun, she said her friend “wasn’t stupid” and added: “There’s something weird going on. It is suspicious. In two days you’re telling me someone’s not seen him. There’s a restaurant 10 minutes away that he would have seen or walked past.”

Mr Slater was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and his phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park, an area popular with hikers.