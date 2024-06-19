( Supplied/Getty )

Urgent searches are being carried out by Spanish police for British teenager Jay Slater, who has gone missing on a holiday with friends in Tenerife.

The 19-year-old was last heard from on Monday morning as he told his friend that he planned to walk back to his accommodation, after going to stay with people he had met at the NRG music festival.

After missing a bus, the journey was expected to take around 11 hours on foot, with his friend Lucy receiving a call from him at 8.15am to say he was lost, thirsty and only had 1 per cent battery on his phone.

His family have flown to the popular tourist island to help with the search, with his mother Debbie telling the Daily Mail that she was “beside myself with worry”.

A Facebook group raising awareness of the search has already nearly hit 140,000 followers, with warnings for people to stay hydrated and safe.

Jay was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, with his phone showing his last location as the Rural de Teno park, an area popular with hikers.