Tributes paid after death of former SNP health secretary Jeane Freeman

Tributes have been paid to former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman who has died at the age of 72 from cancer.

Ms Freeman served as cabinet secretary for health and sport from 2018 to 2021.

She was also the Scottish National Party’s MSP for the Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley constituency from 2016 to 2021.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon worked alongside Ms Freeman over the Covid-19 pandemic while Ms Freeman served as health secretary.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” by Ms Freemans death: “Words can’t even begin to convey how heartbroken I feel that Jeane Freeman has gone.

“As health secretary during Covid, she helped steer Scotland through the toughest of times.

“As well as bearing her own heavy responsibilities during that time, she helped me bear mine.

“I’m not sure I could have got through it without her by side.

“Jeane was an outstanding Minister throughout the years she served in government – first in charge of social security and then as health secretary.

“More than any of that, though, to me Jeane was my friend – one of my best and closest. She was always there with a smile and a laugh, or a shoulder to cry on – whatever was needed. I loved her.

“I last saw Jeane yesterday afternoon and though it was clear she didn’t have long left, she still wanted to know how I was and how I was feeling about leaving parliament soon. That was the measure of the woman.

“Susan was the love of her life.

“Visiting Jeane in hospital over these last short weeks since her sudden diagnosis, I have been overwhelmed to witness Jeane’s courage, Susan’s strength and the bond of unconditional love between them.

“Jeane, I will miss you so much. Rest easy, my friend.”

First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute to Ms Freeman, he said: “Jeane devoted her life to serving the public, and I am shocked and saddened at her death.

“In her long and varied career, Jeane always had people at her heart and had an unrelenting aim to improve people’s lives. Working alongside her as a Minister, I was always struck by her strong belief in the power of compassion and a desire for people to be treated always with dignity fairness, and respect – values she put at the heart of Scotland’s first social security system.

“As Health Secretary during the Covid pandemic, she faced up to the biggest public health crisis Scotland has ever seen and steered a course through an immensely difficult time for our country and our health service, working tirelessly and acting throughout with honesty and selflessness.

“I will miss her greatly, and my thoughts and deep condolences are with her partner Susan and wider family, and her many friends.”

Ms Freeman started her political career as a special adviser to Labour first minister Jack McConnell before joining the SNP and standing for the Scottish Parliament.

Former first minister Lord Jack McConnell said: “Jeane Freeman was one of my oldest friends.

“From her time as a student leader when we first met to becoming health secretary during a global pandemic she never flinched in the service of those she represented.

“Jeane was one of the most formidable public figures of her generation.

“She was ferociously clever, fired by a strong sense of justice and an enduring commitment to public service.

“Whatever role she was in, whether as head of Apex, a government adviser or in the Cabinet she gave everything.

“She was renowned for her strong opinions and work ethic, but she was never more happy than when she was with her soulmate Susan.

“Scottish public life is poorer without her and I will always miss her”.

In a statement to the Press Association, Ms Freeman’s partner Susan Stewart said: “Jeane was given an unexpected diagnosis of incurable cancer on the 13th of January and we only had 25 days thereafter.

“Days which she faced with enormous courage, care for others and love for me.

“I wish to thank all the staff in the QEUH (Queen Elizabeth University Hospital) whose professional skill, care and sensitivity were exceptional.

“We were both very grateful and also for the outpouring of love and concern from so many, across politics and beyond.

“Be kind to each other, that is what changes the world.

“Jeane and I were partners for over 25 years and I admired and supported her professional and public life.

“I am immensely proud of her, not least her latter volunteering at the Beatson Centre taking round the tea trolley, a job she loved.

“But it is the private Jeane – my soul mate and companion – who I will be forever grateful to have had in my life. She was my biggest supporter – constantly encouraging – and also fun, feisty and argumentative! My life has been the better for her love. And I will miss her terribly.”

Many SNP MSPs have paid tribute to Ms Freeman on social media.

Current health secretary Neil Gray said: “I’m devastated.

“Jeane was a powerful intellect, a strong advocate & had the most tenacious commitment to social justice.

“Her selfless leadership during Covid was remarkable. She was also a loyal friend. I am heartbroken for Susan and her family, we’ve all lost an amazing woman.”

Culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “Very sad news about the passing of Jeane Freeman who was a much valued, respected and loved Scottish Government and SNP colleague. Condolences to Susan and the wider family.”

With the establishment of the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Executive in 1999, Ms Freeman was appointed as a senior civil servant before her special adviser role to then-first minister Jack McConnell.

After taking a leading role in the campaign group Women for Independence during the 2014 referendum, she joined the SNP and was elected as MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley from 2016 to 2021.

Ms Sturgeon then appointed her as a Scottish government minister, where as minister for social security she established the creation of a new social security service for Scotland.

In 2018 she became cabinet secretary for health and sport and led on Scotland’s health response to the Covid pandemic until her retirement in 2021.