Not many in Parliament would disagree with removing Andrew’s titles, says SNP MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many in Parliament would be unlikely to “disagree” with stripping Prince Andrew of his royal title, an SNP MP has said.

The SNP is putting forward a motion to pressure Sir Keir Starmer’s Government to strip Andrew of the title, which would require an Act of Parliament.

Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title last week after further fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

However, he continues to hold his royal title.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, the SNP’s Stephen Gethins said stripping Andrew of his title would be “a good thing to do”.

He said: “I think he needs to give them up the way you formally give them up I’m afraid as an Act of Parliament. I’m not sure there would be many people in Parliament who would disagree with that.

“This is a move that you can strip that away, if that gives some relief to the victims I think that is a good thing to do.”

When asked if he believes Andrew is guilty of the allegations against him, the MP added: “I would never assume guilt but I would encourage everybody to co-operate as fully as they possibly can with the authorities.

“We’ve already heard very serious allegations around, even where we’re not assuming guilt in any way, but even with for example BBC Newsnight when the BBC was told there was no longer contact (with Epstein) and then we found out later on there was contact.

“This is a very simple move, a very straight forward move to strip those titles and it’s the only one we have at our disposal.”

Last month the SNP lodged a similar motion to pressure the Government to remove Lord Peter Mandelson’s peerage. The former UK ambassador to the US was sacked because of his own ties with paedophile financier Epstein.

The SNP’s proposed Bill would remove both Prince Andrew’s dukedom and Lord Mandelson’s peerage.

Mr Gethins was asked if the move is predominantly aimed at embarrassing the SNP’s political opponents at Westminster, but he said it is something “everybody would agree with”.

He said: “This doesn’t need to be embarrassing in the slightest, I think this is something everybody would agree with and so hopefully it’s something that the UK Government will provide a bit of time to.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the question of legislation is “a matter for the palace in the first instance” and the ministers “support the judgment of the King” regarding Andrew’s titles.

He added: “The Prime Minister’s thoughts are very much with the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein who suffered and continue to suffer.”

On Sunday, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “I think the royal family have said that they didn’t want to take up parliamentary time with this; there are lots of other things that Parliament is discussing, I think it’s right he’s given up his title.”