Royals acted from ‘position of fear, not strength’ – former royal correspondent

The royal family is fearful about the possibility of further disclosures about Andrew’s relationship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, a former royal correspondent has said.

The King’s younger brother, whose friendship with Epstein led to his downfall, will effectively have the status of a commoner and be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Andrew had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and, for many years, was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April, after she was trafficked by the financier.

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations.

The family of Ms Giuffre said after Charles’ decision that she had “brought down a prince”.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the PA news agency: “Senior royals acted from a position of fear, not strength.

“They fear further revelations about Epstein’s relationship with Andrew and they are fearful of remaining out of step with public opinion.

“They remain vulnerable to MPs and journalists continuing to ask questions about what they knew, when. Why didn’t they act sooner, and how did Andrew fund his settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

“As they attempt to restore credibility and trust in an ancient institution, they desperately want to avoid questions about royal finances, including ones about the amount of rent they pay for their various properties.”

Mr Hunt said the palace will be “mindful” about the impact this “brutal” development will have on Andrew and his family.

“They will be mindful and very on alert to the impact their brutal actions will have had on someone who is their blood relative, and who has only ever been a prince, never a commoner, on his daughters and on his ex-wife, who is recovering from cancer,” he said.