One person has died and several are missing, police say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.
“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier on the south of the island, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.
He said the fire service had been called last night after residents reported smelling gas.
Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.
Mr Smith described the scene as devastating, warning there could be more fatalities.
He said: “We have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed - described from a demolition point of view as a pancake that has dropped almost straight down.
“There is also damage to a nearby building as well, another block of flats that the fire service needs to make safe. It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say.”
Emergency services have been carrying out a search-and-rescue operation at the scene in Pier Road.
Landlord says it’s working with emergency services
The building where the explosion happened is managed by Andium Homes, and their chief executive is “working very hard to look after” those affected, the police chief said.
Robin Smith vowed police would investigate “whether or not there was a safety issue” over gas supplies.
Andium Homes, a state-owned but independent company that lets out thousands of properties on the island, said on Twitter: “We are working with the emergency services responding to the incident at Haut du Mont this morning.
“Our focus at the moment is on supporting our residents on that estate. Our thoughts are with them and their families at this time.”
Blast shook nearby homes
A resident who lives across the bay from the block of flats hit by the explosion said his bedroom was shaken by the blast.
Daniel Hunt, a 19-year-old data administrator, said the explosion woke him at around 4am.
“My bedroom was shaken from the explosion with the windows rattling, which was all very unnerving,” he told PA.
“I went outside to take a look... I could see what looked like police and firefighters shining torches through windows of surrounding buildings – I assume as they were evacuating the surrounding area.
“The building (was) up in flames with smoke pouring out of the windows.
“To have this happen so close and so early in the morning – you don’t know what to think.”
Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion
