Smoke billowing from the block of flats (PA)

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One person has died and several are missing, police say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.

“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier on the south of the island, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.

He said the fire service had been called last night after residents reported smelling gas.

Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.

Mr Smith described the scene as devastating, warning there could be more fatalities.

He said: “We have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed - described from a demolition point of view as a pancake that has dropped almost straight down.

“There is also damage to a nearby building as well, another block of flats that the fire service needs to make safe. It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say.”

Emergency services have been carrying out a search-and-rescue operation at the scene in Pier Road.

Recommended Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion