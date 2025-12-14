Girl, 10, and British-born rabbi among 16 killed in ‘evil’ attack on Bondi Beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10-year-old girl and a British-born rabbi are among 16 people killed in a terrorist attack on a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

The gunmen, armed with what police described as “long guns”, opened fire on the Archer Park area of the popular beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, New South Wales Police said.

The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a celebration on the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, the force confirmed.

A total of 42 people were taken to hospital where the 10-year-old girl was among those who died, according to New South Wales Police.

A spokesman for the force said one of the gunmen, a 50-year-old man, was shot by police and died at the scene, while the second attacker, a 24-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

British-born Eli Schlanger, who was assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, has been named as one of those killed.

Father-of-two Ahmed al Ahmed, from Sydney, was hailed a hero for tackling one of the gunmen before wrestling his weapon away from him.

Video shared on social media shows the gunman then backing away.

Mr al Ahmed’s family said the 43-year-old fruit shop owner remains in hospital with bullet wounds to his arm and hand, and called him a “100% hero”, while New South Wales premier Chris Minns praised him as a “genuine hero”.

In a message to the people of Australia, the King said he was “appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack”.

Charles, who is head of state in the Commonwealth nation and visited Bondi Beach in 2012, said in a statement: “My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community.

“We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy.

“In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia – and the light at the heart of the Chanukah festival – will always triumph over the darkness of such evil.”

In a personal signed message on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales said: “Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief.

“We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers. W & C.”

The family of Mr Schlanger described him as a “joyful rabbi”.

The father-of-five grew up in Temple Fortune, north London, and had family at Kinloss Synagogue in Finchley, according to Jewish News.

The 41-year-old and his wife Chayala celebrated the birth of their youngest child, a boy, two months ago.

His cousin, Brighton-based Rabbi Zalman Lewis, told Jewish News: “How can a joyful rabbi who went to a beach to spread happiness and light, to make the world a better place, have his life ended in this way?”

Mr Minns told a press conference: “This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah. What should have been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters has been shattered by this horrifying, evil attack.”

Mr Minns confirmed one of the alleged gunmen was killed while the other is in police custody.

“Our heart bleeds for Australia’s Jewish community tonight,” he added.

Malcolm Lanyon, the commissioner of New South Wales Police, said the injured, including two police officers, had been taken to hospitals around the Sydney area.

He said “several improvised explosive devices” had been found at Bondi in a car linked to the dead gunman which were being dealt by bomb disposal experts.

Mr Lanyon added that the offender had been known to authorities but there had been no “specific threat”.

He said: “If the police had had intelligence there was a risk to the community or to this event, we would have taken significant action.”

Mr Lanyon said officers were also investigating the possibility of a third offender “to leave no stone left unturned”.

Witness Lachlan Moran, 32, from Melbourne, told the Associated Press: “You heard a few pops, and I freaked out and ran away. I started sprinting. I just had that intuition. I sprinted as quickly as I could.

“Everyone just dropped all their possessions and everything and were running and people were crying and it was just horrible.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith.

“An act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation, an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian, and every Australian tonight will be like me, devastated at this attack on our way of life.”

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Metropolitan Police are increasing officers’ visibility in Jewish communities before any Hanukkah events.

In a post on X, Mr Khan said: “My thoughts and condolences – along with the rest of London – are with everyone affected by the horrific attack at Bondi Beach, Australia today.”

A statement from the Met said: “While there is no information to suggest any link between the attack in Sydney and the threat level in London, this morning we are stepping up our police presence, carrying out additional community patrols and engaging with the Jewish community to understand what more we can do in the coming hours and days.

“We always encourage the public to be vigilant at events and in public places. If you see anything suspicious, trust your instincts and tell us.”

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day festival usually observed in December.

The Prime Minister is understood to have been in touch with Mr Albanese and the CST (Community Security Trust), a charity which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: “Chanukah should be a time of celebration and joy.

“The news that the Bondi Beach attack was an antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Chanukah event is sickening.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“The United Kingdom will always stand with Australia and the Jewish community. We are actively working with the CST on the policing of Chanukah events.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told any British people caught up in the shooting to contact the British consulate for support.