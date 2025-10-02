Terrorist shot dead after killing two people in synagogue car and knife attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A terrorist was shot dead by police after killing two people in a car and knife attack outside a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Counter-terrorism police said two people have been arrested following the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday.

At a press conference, the Metropolitan Police’s head of counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said the identity of the suspect is known to police, but it could not be disclosed because of “safety reasons at the scene”.

Greater Manchester Police said two members of the Jewish community died and four other people remain in hospital in a serious condition following the attack – and confirmed a bomb disposal unit was sent to the synagogue.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said officers knew the name of the killer but could not yet reveal it.

The attacker, who was wearing a vest which looked like an explosive device, was shot dead within seven minutes of the initial call to police.

The force confirmed the device the suspect was wearing was not viable.

Sir Stephen said: “We can confirm that two members of our Jewish community have sadly died as a result of this attack.

“Following a rapid response, armed officers from Greater Manchester Police intercepted the offender and he was fatally shot by officers within seven minutes of the original call.”

Footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him.

A picture of the alleged attacker, circulating online, showed a man with a beard and dark clothing standing outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country following the attack.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

The force confirmed the suspect’s death a few hours after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am.

After the attack, the force said a loud explosion could be heard as “specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution”.

Sir Stephen said security staff and worshipers helped prevent the attacker from gaining access to the synagogue.

He told reporters: “There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack, but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshipers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.

“All those inside were safely contained until police were able to confirm that it was safe to leave the premises.”

The attack comes as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur – considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”.

Chava Lewin said: “I was outside and heard a banging sound and I thought it might be a firework.

“My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘there’s been a terrorist attack’.

“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack.

“The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him.

“He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue.

“He was in the courtyard.

“Someone barricaded the door.

“Everyone is in utter shock.”

Footage on social media which showed the moments leading up to the suspect being shot saw someone laying on the ground outside the synagogue, before armed officers shouted at onlookers to “get back” and “move on”.

The person on the ground is seen starting to get up before there is the sound of a gunshot and they fall to the ground.

Another person was shown lying motionless on the ground outside the synagogue gates with blood near their head.

The King and Queen said they were “deeply shocked” by the “appalling incident” before the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a message on social media saying their “thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack”.

The Community Security Trust, an organisation which monitors antisemitism in the UK, branded the incident an “appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year”.