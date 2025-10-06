No stone being left unturned in synagogue terror attack probe – police chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police chief said “no stone is being left unturned” in the investigation into the attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said the force has put “every available resource into making sure that we understand precisely what has happened” after Jihad Al-Shamie launched his terror attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue last Thursday morning.

It comes after mourners at the funeral of one of the two men killed in the attack on a synagogue heard he was a “quiet man” who became a “hero”.

Adrian Daulby, 53, leapt from his seat to block the doors of the Jewish holy place as knife-wielding Al-Shamie, 35, tried to get in to attack worshippers.

Mr Daulby was killed along with Melvin Cravitz, 66, as the attack unfolded on Yom Kippur, the most holy day in the Jewish calendar, with many worshippers inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester.

Sir Stephen said: “As people will know, this is an investigation that is being conducted by counter terrorism policing assisted by Greater Manchester Police, it will not surprise people that we have put every available resource into making sure that we understand precisely what has happened.

“Urgent and ongoing inquiries are being made, arrests have been made.

“There is a limit to what I can say at this juncture in terms of the dynamics of that investigation, suffice to say that we know that there are answers that people require, and those answers will be forthcoming as soon as it is appropriate to give them.

“But I do want to reassure people that no stone is being left unturned. We will get to the bottom of what has happened, and as those facts emerge into the public domain, we’ll be sure, of course, to communicate those in a way that I hope addresses people’s needs, requirements and interest in this most horrific of attacks.”

Asked how he would characterise the mood in the Jewish community at the moment, he said: “Our Jewish community on Yom Kippur, the holiest of holy days, suffered a grievous attack, yet another antisemitic terrorist atrocity, the murder of Jews on the streets of Manchester is something that is an attack on us all, and it is hardly surprising that our community are reeling.

“They, of course, as do we, mourn the deaths of Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, and of course, our thoughts and prayers are with them, their families, and of course, all of those who were seriously injured.

“So it is the case, of course, that we understand, particularly as we move now into the seven days of Sukkot following Yom Kippur, that this is a community that are both, on the one hand, seeking to observe their right to live their Jewish lives, and on the other hand, are really fearful of what has happened, really upset by what has happened, and candidly, are frightened as to the future.”

Sir Stephen also said they have “very significantly” increased both visible and covert police presence across the city region, particularly with a focus on the Jewish communities.

He added: “It has to be said that if you just take this last week alone, over 4,000 visits to places of worship across our city region, just gives you some indication of the scale, the visibility, the presence of our people, whilst simultaneously giving space to a very fulsome and very detailed investigation.”

Family members, congregants from the Heaton Park synagogue, including Rabbi Daniel Walker, and members of the wider Jewish community gathered at Agecroft Jewish Cemetery in Salford to pay their respects.

Mr Walker, who was at the synagogue when Al-Shamie launched his attack, gave the eulogy for Mr Daulby.

He said Mr Daulby was sitting in the synagogue in his usual seat, where his late father and grandfather had sat, “at that terrible moment when evil struck”.

“A true righteous man,” Mr Walker said. “If you don’t mind, I just want to tell you what my friend Adrian did.

“Adrian sits on the back row of the shul. When evil struck, he sought to secure the building. All of you who know and love Adrian know he was a quiet man.

“In that moment of need, that quiet man became a tremendously strong hero.

“I watched him leap from his seat, run to the door. He braced the doors and he held the doors against our attacker.

“Adrian didn’t run away from danger. Adrian ran to help. Adrian was righteous in his passing. Adrian was righteous in his life. He was a kind soul, a gentle soul.

“The most important thing is that we live Adrian’s legacy.

“He was saving the lives of his community. There is none holier, there is none greater, there is none higher. A great, great martyr.

“May his memory always be a blessing.”

Mr Daulby is believed to have been inadvertently shot dead by armed police as they scrambled to the scene to stop Al-Shamie, who had driven his car at worshippers outside, attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.

One of those injured, Yoni Finlay, went through seven hours of surgery on Thursday and is now out of intensive care, his ex-wife Naomi Finlay told BBC News.

She said: “He’s in pain, obviously, but I think for him and anyone who’s been injured or involved in any of that terrible day, I think it’s the emotional toll which is going to take a lot longer to recover from.”

Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police. He was not known to counter-terror police but did have a criminal history.

Police say he may have been influenced by an extreme Islamist mindset.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West is leading the investigation into the attack.

Four people arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts remain in custody after police were granted a further five days to question them on Saturday.

They are two men, aged 30 and 32, and a woman, 61, all arrested in Prestwich, and a 46-year-old woman arrested in Farnworth.

An 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were arrested in Farnworth, were released with no further action on Saturday.

The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attack raises deep questions about community relations in the UK.