Gardai to increase patrols at Irish Jewish centres and events

Gardai are to increase patrols at centres and events for the Irish Jewish community following the gun attack in Sydney.

Bairbre Holmes
Sunday 14 December 2025 15:47 GMT
Gardai have said they are increasing patrols at Jewish centres (PA) (PA Archive)

Gardai have said they are increasing patrols at centres and events for the Irish Jewish community, following the terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the Irish police force said liaison inspectors have been appointed to ensure the force “continues its on-going engagement with the Jewish community to provide them with re-assurance and support”.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly is scheduled to speak to the Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder later on Sunday to express his sympathies to the Irish Jewish community and speak about these measures.

