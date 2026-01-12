Jewish MP’s visit to local school cancelled after pro-Palestine campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Jewish MP was banned from visiting a local school in his constituency after a campaign by a pro-Palestine group.

Damien Egan, the Labour MP for Bristol North East, had been due to visit Bristol Brunel Academy in September, but the booking was called off shortly before his appearance.

The cancellation was labelled a “victory” by the Bristol branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which protested against the visit.

The decision has now been highlighted by communities secretary Steve Reed, who described the move as an “absolute outrage”.

Speaking to the Jewish News editor on Sunday, Mr Reed said: “I have a colleague who is Jewish, who has been banned from visiting a school and refused permission to visit a school in his own constituency, in case his presence inflames the teachers. That is an absolute outrage.”

Condemning the move and asked what actions would be taken, he said: “They will be called in, and they will be held to account for doing that, because you cannot have people with those kinds of attitudes teaching our children. You just can’t have it.”

Mr Reed did not name the colleague, but sources have confirmed he was referring to Mr Egan, who has not commented.

In a Facebook post after the visit was cancelled, Bristol’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign branch said: “Victory for parents, teachers and the community. The planned school visit today (Friday September 5) by Damian Egan, MP for Bristol North East, has been cancelled after concerns were raised by the NEU trade union staff group, parents and local constituents.

“This is a clear message — politicians who openly support Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza are not welcome in our schools. Egan is vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel and has visited Israel since the current onslaught on Gaza began, demonstrating his support.

“We celebrate this cancellation as a win for safeguarding, solidarity, and for the power of trade unionists, parents, and campaigners standing together.”

During the event on Sunday, Mr Reed told the Jewish Labour Movement: “We have to call this stuff out. We have to have consistency, and we have to be prepared to change the law when it happens. Otherwise, we are legitimising this at the fringes, and that’s where it grows from.”

It comes after Bridget Phillipson wrote to vice-chancellors of universities in October urging them to take “practical and proportionate steps” to protect Jewish students as part of Government efforts to stamp out antisemitism.

Some 600 training sessions will be offered to university staff over the coming weeks to help them “identify harassment and hate” and facilitate “open, respectful debate”, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

The Independent has contacted Bristol Brunel academy. In a statement to The Guardian, an academy spokesperson said: “On the evening before Mr Egan’s scheduled visit, we were made aware of plans for a public protest outside the school. We opted to postpone Mr Egan’s visit to ensure everyone would continue to feel safe when entering and exiting school and to prevent any disruption to our students’ learning.

“We have remained in contact with Mr Egan, and an alternative date for his visit was arranged some time ago. We have also been in contact with the police and followed their advice.”