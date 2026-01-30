Queen joins Rivals stars to celebrate ‘champagne soul’ Dame Jilly Cooper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has joined stars of hit TV show Rivals at a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dame Jilly Cooper, where the author was described as “a person with a champagne soul”.

Dame Jilly died unexpectedly in October, aged 88, after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Camilla and the cast of Rivals – the award-winning Disney+ TV series based on Dame Jilly’s book of the same name – were joined at Southwark Cathedral in central London by a host of famous faces including Dame Jilly’s literary agent Felicity Blunt and her husband, actor Stanley Tucci.

Other guests included Dame Joanna Lumley, actor Rupert Everett, TV presenter Clare Balding, former football player Tony Adams and comedian Rory Bremner.

After the service, Dame Joanna told the Press Association she felt “elated and full of champagne”, adding: “It was very touching, sometimes very funny, just sometimes very moving and very beautiful.”

The Queen, who was welcomed at the cathedral by the Very Rev Dr Mark Oakley, Dean of Southwark, viewed a picture of Dame Jilly which was on display outside.

Camilla was wearing a blue silk dress, with a blue cashmere top stitch coat by Anna Valentine and a Dior handbag.

At the service, the dean said: “Dame Jilly Cooper was a person with a champagne soul, of good vintage and sparkling for all its worth, a person who understood human privacies and intimacy, and who read the human heart, its needs and its extremities, carefully.

“Full of light, she lit up places and people, a collage of rare humane qualities, and a friend who brought comfort, compassion, and excitement.”

The successful author’s fictional seducer and showjumper Rupert Campbell-Black, who appears in The Rutshire Chronicles – which includes Rivals – is said to be partly based on the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, who was among guests at the service.

Camilla’s son and daughter, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, were also in attendance.

The Queen previously described Dame Jilly as a “wonderfully witty and compassionate friend” and a writing “legend”.

The Rivals stars in attendance included David Tennant, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson.

Afterwards Dyer described the service as “wonderful”.

Rivals is set in the 1980s, against the backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside, and follows the high-stakes world of British television as careers, marriages and reputations hang by a thread when professional and personal lives collide.

Filming on the second series began last May and the show will return with an extended 12-episode second series this year.

Camilla met the cast and crew last month, expressing sadness that a woman who meant so much to her was not there.

According to the order of service, which featured photos of Dame Jilly throughout her life, Rivals stars Hassell and Bella Maclean read an extract from Rivals, while Dame Joanna read an extract from The Common Years.

Arriving for the service, Irish actress Smurfit said: “We’ve lost a ray of sunshine. We really have.”

Tucci also paid tribute to the late author when he arrived, saying: “She lived an incredible life.

“She also changed the lives of so many people for the better with her books, my wife being one of them.

“She was an extraordinary person, a brilliant writer, nice person and naughty.”

Blunt wore a tote bag that said “I love Jilly Cooper” on it.

Actor Sir Derek Jacobi said Dame Jilly was a “glorious lady” and he “loved her very much and miss her very much”.

Arriving for the service, Alan Titchmarsh said he was friends with Dame Jilly for 40 years and described her as “hugely genuine”.

Asked what it meant to be there at the service, Titchmarsh said: “It’s a way of saying thank you really. Such a loss of a great friend.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth paid tribute to the “fabulous” and “amazing” Dame Jilly.

He said: “Whenever I think of Jilly Cooper, I think of one word, a three-letter word: fun, fun, fun, fun.

“That sums her up.

“This is, of course, terribly sad, but also it’s a celebration of an amazing life, an amazing writer, an amazing human being.

“Champagne is being popped in heaven today and I’m honoured and delighted to be here amongst so many celebrating an amazing writer.”

Brandreth continued: “I first met her nearly 60 years ago. We were both young authors. We sat at the back of a bus. I held her hand, and she decided to talk to me about sex.

“I saw her a few weeks before she died. We sat in the back of the bus, we held hands, we talked about sex. She was fabulous.”

The author was known for her steamy fiction novels which focused on scandal and adultery in upper class society, with titles including Riders, Rivals and Polo, part of The Rutshire Chronicles.

A number of Dame Jilly’s novels were adapted for TV, including an ITV series of The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous with Coronation Street star Stephen Billington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, and a Riders series starring Marcus Gilbert during the 1990s.

She was also behind the 1970s sitcom It’s Awfully Bad For Your Eyes, which starred Dame Joanna.

Dame Jilly wrote the hit novel Mount! and published her most recent work Tackle! in 2023, which she wrote on her trusty manual typewriter named Monica.

The author was made a CBE for services to literature and charity during the 2018 New Year Honours, and in 2024 was made a dame, later describing receiving the honour from the King as “orgasmic”.

She is survived by her two children, Felix and Emily.