More than 100 cyclists set off on ride to remember murdered MP Jo Cox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 cyclists have set off on a 290-mile bike ride in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Cheered on by Mrs Cox’s parents and sister, MP Kim Leadbeater, the group gathered at Princess Mary Athletics Stadium, in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday morning to follow her journey to London in the tenth Jo Cox Way event.

The annual ride aims to keep alive the legacy of the Batley and Spen Labour MP – who was killed by a far-right terrorist in June 2016 – by championing the causes she was passionate about.

This year’s ride marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, with riders wearing the purple, white and green colours of the suffragettes.

They left the stadium just after 9.30am to cheers from crowds, including Ms Leadbeater, now the MP for Spen Valley.

She said: “Jo was a passionate campaigner for gender equality so it’s wonderful to see nearly 60 women riding this year and showing that cycling really is for everyone.

“It’s a tough challenge but a brilliant five days – everything Jo would have loved.

“It’s also a great way to meet people from different walks of life and to celebrate that we have ‘more in common’, as Jo said in her maiden speech in Parliament 10 years ago.

“Cycling has so many physical and mental health benefits and also helps combat loneliness and isolation, causes which Jo cared about deeply.

“My mum, dad and I wish all the cyclists the very best of luck on their epic journey.”

The cyclists are due to arrive in Buxton in Derbyshire on Wednesday evening and will reach Flat Iron Square in London on Sunday, following Jo Cox’s journey from growing up in the Spen Valley to representing the area in Westminster.

Ken Avery, from Liversedge, 76, who has terminal cancer, is taking part. His daughter rode alongside him as he left the stadium on Wednesday morning, and his son will ride with him in London.

He said: “I think they’re both proud of me because I’m doing something that I enjoy and it’s keeping me fit and healthy.”

The youngest rider this year is 21, and the oldest, Kath Lyons from Skipton, celebrates her 80th birthday a month after the ride.

She said: “You see so much hatred on social media these days, people hide behind it. I’m doing the Jo Cox Way again to remind myself what Jo stood for – it’s more relevant now than when she said it.”

To learn more about The Jo Cox Foundation visit https://www.jocoxfoundation.org and to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2025.