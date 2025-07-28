Social care roles are being filled, but the sector is still concerned. Here’s why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of jobs in adult social care being filled by British nationals has fallen by 85,000 since the pandemic, highlighting significant recruitment challenges for the already strained sector, according to a new report.

Posts filled by British nationals since 2020/2021 fell by 7 per cent, with 30,000 in the most recent year alone, according to Skills for Care, the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England.

The organisation clarifies that its figures measure posts filled rather than the number of individual people, acknowledging that one person may hold multiple roles or share positions.

The findings come despite a government pledge to "end the reliance on overseas recruitment". However, the latest analysis suggests a critical need to focus on "how we attract and keep more people domestically".

In rules which came into effect last week, new applications for care workers and senior care workers under the skilled worker visa were closed, as part of the government's efforts in “restoring control over the immigration system”.

open image in gallery The latest Skills for Care report said domestic recruitment ‘remains challenging’ ( PA )

In April, the government implemented new rules saying that care providers would have to prove they had attempted to recruit a worker from within England before looking overseas.

The latest Skills for Care report said domestic recruitment “remains challenging for the sector” and that the new immigration rules from July “will make it more challenging for the sector to continue to grow in line with demand”.

The organisation re-stated its previous projection that an extra 470,000 people will need to be employed in the sector by 2040 to meet the needs of a growing older population.

The report said: “A substantial increase in recruitment and retention of staff with a British nationality would likely be required to achieve this level of growth.”

Under the previous Conservative government, a ban on international care workers bringing dependants to the UK led to a sharp drop in health and care visas in the months after the measure came in.

The latest Skills for Care report said an estimated 50,000 people arrived in the UK in 2024/25 to start direct care-providing roles in the independent sector, down from 105,000 the previous year.

open image in gallery Overall, the number of adult social care posts filled rose by 52,000 to 1.6 million ( Alamy/PA )

Of the 50,000 recruited internationally, an estimated 10,000 came on a health and care worker visa, while the rest came on other routes, potentially including student visas and family members of people arriving in the UK on other visa types.

Overall, the number of adult social care posts filled between 2023/24 and 2024/25 rose by 52,000 to 1.6 million.

The vacancy rate has also fallen to 7.0 per cent, with 111,000 vacant posts on any given day in the year to March. This is down from an 8.3 per cent vacancy rate in the year to March 2024, when there were 126,000 vacant posts on any given day.

The vacancy rate hit a high of 152,000 vacant posts a day in the 12 months to March 2022.

Oonagh Smyth, Skills for Care’s chief executive, said while the falling vacancy rate is “encouraging”, the sector “can’t afford to be complacent”.

She said: “We need to protect ourselves from the wild swings in vacancy rates driven by the wider economic picture.

“It’s important to recognise that, while the vacancy rate in social care has reduced, it’s still three times that of the wider economy.”

She urged investment in “stable recruitment and retention” and efforts to make roles “more attractive to the domestic workforce over the long term” including through development opportunities, improving the quality of roles and supporting positive cultures within organisations.

“We know there’s lots more to do, though. Everyone, from Government to care providers, from regulators to frontline staff, has a role to play in building the workforce we need to deliver the best possible care and support for the people in our communities who draw on local services.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.