Joe Biden has arrived in Belfast on a visit he said he will use to “keep the peace” on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president invoked the importance of the peace treaty and the recently negotiated Windsor Framework, which changes Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading rules.

Speaking to reporters before setting off, Mr Biden said his top priority was to “make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place, keep the peace”.

Air Force One touched down at a military base in County Antrim around 9.20pm this evening.

The US president will be greeted by Rishi Sunak on arrival and the pair will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday – though reports suggest the White House has pushed for the summit to be downgraded to a coffee break.

Mr Biden will also use the visit to reconnect with his family in Co Louth and Mayo, as well as attending several engagements in Dublin.