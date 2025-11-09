Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man accused of sexually assaulting boy at campsite dies in prison

John Bell, 44, had been charged over an incident at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite in July.

Craig Meighan
Sunday 09 November 2025 14:08 GMT
The man had been charged following the incident at Loch Ness Bay Campsite (Yui Mok/PA)
The man had been charged following the incident at Loch Ness Bay Campsite (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

A man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy in the Scottish Highlands has died in in prison.

John Bell, 44, was charged over an incident at the Loch Ness Bay campsite near Drumnadrochit on July 31.

Police were told a man approached a boy in his tent between 12.20am and 1am that day.

Bell, of Grangemouth, had been remanded in custody at HMP Inverness and made no plea during a court appearance in September.

Reports suggest he died in his cell.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual.

“Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20am on Saturday November 8, we were made aware of the death of a man at HMP Inverness.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

