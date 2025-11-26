William tells John Cleese his children love Fawlty Towers
The Prince of Wales met Cleese as part of his work as royal patron of the Tusk Trust wildlife charity working in Africa.
The Prince of Wales has told comic actor John Cleese his children have just discovered his hit 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers and “love it”.
William revealed they were having “a lot of family laughs” watching the shows together when he joined Cleese at the Tusk Conservation Awards honouring workers safeguarding Africa’s habitat and animals.
The future King is royal patron of the Tusk Trust wildlife charity, which stages the annual awards to honour leading conservationists and rangers working in Africa, and before the ceremony he chatted to trust ambassadors Rolling Stone guitarist Ronnie Wood and Cleese.
He told the comic, joined by wife Jennifer Wade: “My children have just discovered Fawlty Towers, they literally love it, we’ve been having a lot of family laughs.”
William said he had been “reminiscing” and “reliving” the popular 1970s sitcom “all over again with the children watching – it’s brilliant”.
The prince turned to Cleese’s wife and said “it’s so good you’re part of the Tusk family” and said to Wood he was one of the longest-serving ambassadors.