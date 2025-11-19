Russian spy ship directed lasers at UK military pilots, Defence Secretary says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Russian spy ship Yantar is operating on the edge of UK waters and has directed lasers at pilots of surveillance aircraft monitoring its activities, the Defence Secretary has said.

John Healey said Britain “is ready” if the ship heads south in a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The vessel, designed for gathering intelligence and mapping crucial undersea cables, is off the northern coast of Scotland, having entered wider UK waters over the last few weeks.

Mr Healey told a press conference on Wednesday: “We deployed a Royal Navy frigate and RAF P-8 planes to monitor and track this vessel’s every move, during which the Yantar directed lasers at our pilots.

“That Russian action is deeply dangerous. And this is the second time this year that this ship, the Yantar, has deployed to UK waters.

“So, my message to Russia and to Putin is this: We see you. We know what you’re doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready.”

He also said: “It is part of a Russian fleet designed to put and hold our undersea infrastructure and those of our allies at risk.

“It isn’t just a naval operation. It’s part of a Russian programme driven by what they call the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, or GUGI, and this is designed to have capabilities which can undertake surveillance in peacetime and sabotage in conflict.”