Lords does not need ‘Putin apologists like Farage’, minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cabinet minister has dismissed Nigel Farage’s call for the Prime Minister to allow Reform UK peerages, saying Parliament will not benefit from more “Putin apologists”.

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, the party leader said that a “democratic disparity” in the Lords needed to be addressed. Reform has four MPs and controls 10 councils in England.

Asked about the party leader’s demands, Defence Secretary John Healey said: “I’m not sure that Parliament’s going to benefit from more Putin apologists like Nigel Farage, to be honest.”

Asked whether that accusation was “a bit strong”, Mr Healey told LBC: “Look at what he’s said about Russia, look at what he’s said about Putin in the past.

“At this point, when maximum pressure needs to be put on Putin to support Ukraine in negotiations, when the maximum condemnation of Putin is required from someone who is sitting down with Trump in Alaska but turning up the attacks on Ukraine, it needs all voices.

“And I have to say, the voice of Reform is conspicuously absent in any of our discussions and any of our defence debates about Ukraine and about Russia.”

The minister urged Mr Farage, the MP for Clacton, to start “weighing in alongside us and the other parties in the House of Commons” in condemning the Russian president.

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice accused the Defence Secretary of “an absurd smear”.

“Is Mr Healey suffering from a touch of August sunstroke?” he said.

During the general election campaign last year, the Reform leader was criticised by leaders from across the political spectrum for suggesting the West provoked the Ukraine war.

He also said he disliked the Russian president but “admired” him as a political operator because “he managed to take control of running Russia”, in a BBC interview.

Mr Farage has repeatedly denied being an “apologist” or “appeaser” and said he is clear that Mr Putin is to blame for the war.

The Reform leader has previously called for Lords reform, writing in an article for the Telegraph in February that “a smaller chamber is needed”.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, first reported by the Times, Mr Farage said: “Reform UK wishes to appoint life peers to the upper house at the earliest possible opportunity.”

In what he described as a “modest request”, he said it was time that Reform was represented in the unelected second chamber.

“My party received over 4.1 million votes at the general election in July 2024. We have since won a large number of seats in local government, led in the national opinion polls for many months and won the only by-election of this parliament,” he said.

Political appointments to the Lords are made at the discretion of the Prime Minister, who is under no constitutional obligation to elevate opposition figures but will sometimes ask other leaders to nominate individuals.

In December, Sir Keir appointed 30 new Labour peers, including his former chief of staff Sue Gray – which Mr Farage said at the time showed the ruling party’s “lofty ambition” to abolish the Lords had “fallen by the wayside”.

The Conservatives appointed six new peers, while the Liberal Democrats appointed two.