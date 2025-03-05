UK diplomatic push on Ukraine continues as Zelensky ‘ready’ to work with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s diplomatic push on securing peace in Ukraine will continue as the Defence Secretary heads to Washington on Wednesday, after Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “ready” to work with US President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian president vowed that it is “time to make things right” with Mr Trump, while talks about a possible peace will continue when John Healey meets his US counterpart Pete Hegseth on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening a report had suggested that the long-awaited minerals deal between Kyiv and Washington could be back on, after sources told Reuters that the US president had indicated he wanted to announce the agreement in his headline address to Congress.

However, a Fox News correspondent tweeted on Tuesday evening to say that secretary to the treasury Scott Bessent had said there is “no signing” planned.

Mr Healey’s trip was agreed last week after Sir Keir Starmer announced an uplift in the UK’s defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, and comes just days after the US halted military aid to Kyiv.

Diplomatic efforts had continued on Tuesday, with the Prime Minister speaking once again to the Ukrainian leader before his X post.

In their call, Sir Keir had pushed the idea that it was vital for “all parties” to work towards peace.

It came after a further call with the US president on Monday.

Mr Zelensky posted on X on Tuesday to say that Ukraine is “ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible” to secure peace.

Relations between the US and Ukraine appeared to be in tatters last week after a confrontation between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky at the White House.

The Ukrainian leader called for a “truce in the sky” and a “truce in the sea” if Russia agrees to the same, and described the Oval Office clash as “regrettable”.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be,” he said.

“It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”

Sir Keir had hailed Mr Zelensky’s “steadfast commitment to securing peace” in a phone call on Tuesday.

A readout of the call offered by Downing Street said: “The Prime Minister updated on his discussion with President Trump last night. It was vital that all parties worked towards a lasting and secure peace for Ukraine as soon as possible, the Prime Minister added.

“Turning to President Zelenskyy’s most recent calls for further diplomatic efforts to achieve the swiftest possible end to the war, the Prime Minister welcomed President Zelenskyy’s steadfast commitment to securing peace.

“Underscoring that any peace for Ukraine needed to be lasting and secure, the Prime Minister said no one wanted peace more than Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days.”

Ahead of his trip, Mr Healey hailed the “special relationship” between the UK and the US and said it is “crucial that the UK and Europe step up further to take more responsibility for our security, and we are doing so”.

He added: “In the face of increasing global threats, we are cementing our ties as Nato allies, bolstering our national security and economic security, too.

“The Prime Minister was clear following his meetings over the past week that we will continue our dialogue with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“We will advance that work in Washington over the coming days.”

In an address to Congress in the early hours of Wednesday UK time, Mr Trump criticised European countries for spending “more money buying Russian oil and gas” than on “defending Ukraine”, while thanking Mr Zelensky for his willingness to resume peace negotiations.

Mr Trump said: “I want (the war in Ukraine) to stop.

“Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine, by far.

“Think of that. And we’ve spent perhaps 350 billion dollars (£273 billion), like taking candy from a baby. That’s what happened.

“And they’ve spent 100 billion dollars (£78 billion), what a difference that is. And we have an ocean separating us.”

He added: “I appreciate (Mr Zelensky’s) comments… we’ve had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn’t that be beautiful?

“It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars you have to talk to both sides.”