New forensic techniques could help solve triple murder after 30 years

Police believe modern forensic techniques could solve the murders of a young mother and her two children, who died when a blaze engulfed their home 30 years ago.

Diane Jones, 21, and her daughters Shauna, two, and Sarah-Jane, one, were killed in the fire in the Gurnos Estate, Merthyr Tydfil, after petrol was poured through their letterbox.

Two women were found guilty of arson in 1997 but later had their convictions quashed and, three decades on, the murders remain unsolved.

But South Wales Police hope advances in forensic technology could provide a long-awaited breakthrough in the case.

The family were found dead in the upstairs bedroom of their three-bedroom end-of-terrace house on the Gurnos estate on October 11 1995.

Ms Jones’ sister Mary Jones has described how her life was “shattered into a million pieces” after the tragedy and said her father, John, took his own life in 2003 after struggling with the loss of his daughter and granddaughters.

Diane’s mother Myra has also died without getting to see justice.

Mary Jones said: “It has been 30 years but as a family we are still living this nightmare as if it only happened yesterday.

“We didn’t just lose a sister and our nieces, we also lost our parents. It absolutely broke their hearts and they were never the same.

“As a family we will never give up fighting for justice. My mam and dad didn’t get to see justice but I’m hoping I will for them.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies said: “At the time, this tragic case which claimed the innocent lives of a mother and her two children sent shockwaves through Gurnos and has cast a shadow over the community ever since.

“Diane’s family have been left without answers for decades and have suffered immeasurably as a result.

“Officers re-examining this case are hopeful that new forensic technology and techniques which were not available previously will present opportunities to progress the investigation.

“Our hope is that we can uncover new evidence which will give us the breakthrough we need to find who was responsible.”