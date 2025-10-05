John Swinney calls for unity to ensure long-lasting peace for Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has called for unity “in defiance of violent division” ahead of the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

John Swinney said long-lasting peace is the only solution and reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

He said the anniversary of the October 7 attacks will be “even more emotionally distressing” after the attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Two members of the public died and three people are still in hospital after the car and knife attack.

Mr Swinney said: “As we mark the second anniversary of the heinous attacks, we must always remember that 7 October resulted in the worst single loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.

“Our Jewish communities remain extremely traumatised by these attacks – and the events that have followed – and I know that this year will be even more emotionally distressing after the horrific attack carried out at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester.

“It was an attack made all the more cruel for being perpetrated on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, and my thoughts remain with the victims and their families, and with Jewish communities across the United Kingdom.

“As we mourn all those who have lost their lives since 7 October, we must stand united in defiance of violent division. We must respond to the devastating conflict occurring across the Middle East by showing that long-lasting peace is the only solution.

“We must see an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It is the only way to stop death and displacement, violence and fear, unrest and division.

“Israelis and Palestinians must be allowed to live safely side by side, with long-lasting peace, prosperity and security.”

Four people arrested in connection with the Manchester attack remain in custody after police were granted extra time to question them.

Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while trying to stop Al-Shamie from entering the synagogue during the attack.

He died alongside Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, a worshipper who helped prevent the attacker from entering the premises.

Mr Swinney said events in the Middle East “cannot ever justify antisemitism, prejudice or any acts of violence” and that all of Scotland’s communities “must feel safe and protected”.

He said: “Scotland’s diversity and our inclusive outlook is one of our greatest strengths. All of our communities are equally integral, valued and permanent parts of our national life – their members are our friends, our neighbours, our colleagues.

“In remembering all those who lost their lives on 7 October and since, we do so in equal condemnation of all forms of terror and violence.”