Swinney ‘troubled’ by reports of imminent welfare cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has said he is “troubled” by reports there could be a benefits cut announced by the Chancellor within weeks.

Rachel Reeves is due to give a statement on March 26, responding to the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Cutting the cost of welfare and further savings elsewhere in Whitehall are expected to be on the agenda.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, First Minster John Swinney urged a rethink, saying any cuts would hurt his ambition to eradicate child poverty and the UK needed to have an “honest debate” about taxation.

“I’m troubled by the reports that are coming out of the UK Government about reductions in welfare spending, because I think that will inevitably add to the challenges that are faced by individuals facing vulnerability in our society,” the First Minister said.

“My top priority is to eradicate child poverty and I can’t imagine that will be helped if the UK Government is reducing welfare spending into the bargain.”

He added: “We’ve got to have in the United Kingdom an honest debate about public expenditure and taxation.

“I tried to have that during the election campaign, where I pointed out the pressures on the public finances and on our public services, and I have to say neither the Labour or Conservative Party were particularly interested in having that honest debate during the election campaign.

“But if we want to have a society that’s got good public services, that supports people who face difficulty and a society that can protect itself in the difficult international times that we face just now, we’ve got to have an honest debate about taxation.”

His comments come as UK Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood defended potential cuts to welfare spending.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “There is a moral case here for making sure that people who can work are able to work and there’s a practical point here as well, because our current situation is unsustainable.”