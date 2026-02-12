Rail fare freeze announced by John Swinney ahead of first vote on Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minster has announced rail fares will be frozen for the next year ahead of the first vote on his Government’s Budget.

John Swinney visited Edinburgh Waverley Station on Thursday morning to announce the £4.3 million investment – which will fluctuate depending on demand – in the 2026-27 financial year.

Rail fare hikes are usually imposed from April of each year, with last year seeing an increase of 3.8%.

Speaking to the Press Association, the First Minister said: “The Government recognises the challenges that people face in wrestling with the cost of living at the moment, so we’re looking for every step we can take to try to help people.

“We’ve decided to freeze rail fares for next year, so there’ll be no annual increase in rail fares, and what that will do is help commuters to afford their daily travel.

“When you add to that the abolition of peak rail fares, which we undertook in September last year, it’s a huge saving in the cost of travel for individuals and helps people at a time when household incomes are under such pressure.”

The Government hopes the move will make rail travel “a much more credible option” for Scots, he said, adding the policy is “striking the right balance between investment in customers and their costs and investment in the rail network”.

The First Minister refused to say if the policy was announced with one eye on May’s Holyrood election, saying only that he is “always looking at what we can do to reduce the cost of living”.