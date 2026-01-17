John Swinney: SNP Holyrood majority would warrant second independence referendum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister John Swinney has called for another Scottish independence referendum to be held if the SNP wins a majority at Holyrood later this year.

In an interview on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Mr Swinney said: “Scotland has got a democratic right to decide our own future.”

He also questioned the future of Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister if the SNP won a majority in the May Holyrood elections.

The Scottish National Party leader said “yes”, when Sir Trevor asked: “Obviously, you want to win a majority in May. If you do win a majority, are you going to take that as a green light to demand another referendum on independence?”

Mr Swinney added: “I’m being straightforward with people in Scotland that if people in Scotland want Scotland to become independent, the SNP has got to do really well in this forthcoming election and it’s got to achieve a majority in the Scottish Parliament because when that happened before in 2011, it led to a referendum in 2014 and the Scots were able to determine their own constitution.”

Asked what he would say to Scots if Sir Keir turns down another referendum request, Mr Swinney said: “I think there’s two things about that.

“First of all, the United Kingdom is allegedly a partnership of equals, so Scotland has got a democratic right to decide our own future.

“And secondly, if I win a majority in the Scottish Parliament elections in May of this year, I don’t think Keir Starmer will be the Prime Minister.”

The SNP is currently the largest party in the Scottish Parliament with 60 MSPs out of 129.

In 2014, Scottish voters backed remaining in the UK by 55.3% to 44.7%.