Sarwar urges hospitals inquiry to call Swinney and Sturgeon to give evidence

Anas Sarwar has urged the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry to call John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon to give evidence.

Closing submissions to the inquiry, which was examining the construction and maintenance of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, were made last week.

In its statement, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde sparked a political firestorm by claiming “pressure” had been put on the board to open the hospital, admitting it was opened too soon.

Opposition politicians accused the Scottish government, including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, of being the ones who applied pressure to open the facility, which was plagued by infection issues which resulted in deaths, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main.

While the board clarified in a statement, on Saturday night, that the pressure mentioned was internal, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has urged inquiry chair Lord Brodie to re-open evidence taking and call Ms Sturgeon, along with First Minister John Swinney, who served as finance secretary and later her deputy, and former health secretary Shona Robison.

“Any government will want to ensure that major construction projects are progressing according to budget and timelines but if this was a major factor in the decision-making of the board, your inquiry must be given an opportunity to subject it to scrutiny,” Mr Sarwar said in a letter to the chair.

“Of crucial importance is whether the internal, decision makers applying pressure, and the government ministers to which the board were accountable, had any indication that there were potential patient safety issues that needed addressed and to what extent they sought assurances on these matters prior to the hospital opening and once issues became apparent.”

Ms Sturgeon, Mr Swinney and Ms Robison were not invited to give evidence, but the inquiry’s terms of reference would allow for former ministers to be called, the Labour leader added.

“I believe for the purposes of transparency and clarity that this should include oversight and communication from the Scottish government to the board,” he wrote.

“Only by scrutinising the role and conduct of Scottish ministers and the political decision-making related to the hospital will the full picture of what occurred be obtained.”

Mr Sarwar said that Mr Swinney, Ms Sturgeon and Ms Robison have “avoided answering public questions on political decision-making throughout this scandal on the basis of the ongoing inquiry”.

The First Minister was questioned about the issue in Holyrood on Thursday and by the BBC on Sunday, while Ms Sturgeon released a statement on Friday.

“Without taking evidence on this question, there is therefore also a risk that ministers will attempt to use the final report of the inquiry as evidence that the problems were contained entirely within the health board and could not have been prevented by Government intervention – an issue which, to date, has not been a feature of the inquiry’s investigation,” Mr Sarwar wrote.

The Scottish Hospitals inquiry and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.