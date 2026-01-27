‘We are not going away’: Sarwar calls for hospital inquiry to be reopened

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Labour leader has told Government ministers “we are not going away” as he called for the inquiry into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be reopened.

Speaking on Tuesday to mark 100 days until the Scottish Parliament election in May, Anas Sarwar called for Lord Brodie to reopen the inquiry and question Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney and Shona Robison.

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, which heard closing submissions last week, examined the design and construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which are on the same campus in Glasgow.

It was launched in the wake of deaths linked to infections, including 10-year-old Milly Main in 2017.

Mr Sarwar said: “I believe what has happened at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is criminal incompetence. It’s negligence, it’s criminal incompetence, and those responsible must be held to account.

“What the public inquiry has done is look in detail at the decision-making and the decision-making gaps in the managers and the staff on the site.

“What it hasn’t done is investigate and question those responsible for the political decision-making. So I believe that Lord Brodie should reopen the inquiry.

“He should hear directly from the first minister at the time, Nicola Sturgeon, from the deputy first minister and finance secretary at the time, John Swinney, and from the health secretary at the time, Shona Robison.

“So we can have full transparency about who knew what and when and why that hospital was allowed to open too early and the negative consequences, devastating consequences, that follow with patients getting infections they shouldn’t have and lives were lost when they shouldn’t have, too.”

Closing submissions to the inquiry, which is also examining the construction of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, were made last week.

In its statement, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) sparked a political firestorm by claiming “pressure” had been put on the board to open the hospital, admitting it was opened too soon.

Opposition politicians accused the Scottish Government including Ms Sturgeon of being the ones who applied pressure to open the facility.

Mr Sarwar continued: “Let me make this abundantly clear to every single minister in Government, every single official – we are not going away. We will get the answers, we will get justice, and you may try and evade that for the next 100 days, but in 100 days we will elect a new government in this country.

“In 100 days, we will get our NHS back on track. In 100 days, we will save our NHS, but in 100 days we will then also shine a light on the most ultimate cover-up in this country’s political history, and you will be made to pay the price.”

A spokesperson for the First Minister said Mr Swinney would give evidence if invited to do so.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “The Government brought forward the public inquiry so that families – some of whom I have met, and to whom I pay tribute for their work and their diligence following the trauma that they have undoubtedly experienced – can get answers to the questions that they are posing.

“It is because we have instigated a public inquiry that, I believe, we are getting to the truth, and it is right that Lord Brodie now be given the space to consider all the evidence.”

NHSGGC said it should be assumed the pressure to open came from within the health board.

In a statement, it said: “NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde apologises for the historical failings that have been highlighted by the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry. We would like to reiterate our sincere and unreserved apology to the patients, families and staff affected.

“NHSGGC wants to give an assurance to current patients, family members, staff and members of the public that ensuring the safe care of our patients is our key priority at all times.

“Comprehensive steps have been taken to address past physical defects in the building, with a significant and ongoing programme of maintenance and monitoring in place to ensure the quality and safety of the QEUH and RHC today.”

Ms Sturgeon has been approached for comment.