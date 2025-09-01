Peak rail fares scrapped in Scotland in ‘historic moment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peak rail fares in Scotland have been scrapped from Monday in what First Minister John Swinney has described as a “historic moment”.

The Scottish Government announced the move earlier this year after previously refusing to do so following a year-long pilot, citing a lack of uptake.

The decision means commuters will pay less to travel in the mornings or evenings, with the price of a return ticket between Glasgow and Edinburgh dropping from £32.60 during peak times to £16.80.

Mr Swinney said the change would help those struggling with the soaring cost of living.

“The SNP Government is relentlessly focused on delivering on the priorities of the people of Scotland, and this week we are hitting the ground running by delivering cheaper train fares,” he said.“Abolishing peak fares is an historic moment for Scotland’s railway, offering the chance for a step-change in how people travel which can deliver significant progress in our fight against climate change.

“This is also a crucial way for us to provide support for people during the cost-of-living crisis and to put money back into people’s pockets at a time when many are really struggling.”

The UK Government, he said, has “nothing to offer” while his ministers are “taking determined action to support people during tough times”.

ScotRail managing director Joanne Maguire said travel on Scotland’s railways will now be “simpler, more flexible and provide better value for money”.

She added: “This groundbreaking change to fares provides us with a significant opportunity to drive rail journeys, getting hundreds of thousands of people out of their cars and on to rail.”

The Scottish Greens – who pushed for the move while in Government – said the change is a “big step in the right direction”.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “Peak rail fares have always been a deeply unfair tax on people who have no say over when they need to travel, and I am delighted that we are finally rid of them.

“I’m glad that the Scottish Government has finally listened to the Greens, the trade unions and the rail users who were responsible for securing the initial pilot.

“This will not fully address the eyewatering cost of getting the train, but it is a big step in the right direction. All across Scotland there are workers, students and regular commuters who will save hundreds of pounds every year.

“If we are to build a railway for the 21st century then it must be available, accessible and affordable for all.”

Trade union Aslef – which represents train drivers – welcomed the end of peak fares but said more should be done to bring down ticket prices.

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “The permanent scrapping of peak fares is a victory for rail passengers, the environment, our wider economy and the future wellbeing of Scotland’s rail industry.

“It is also a victory for Aslef and our relentless campaigning to end peak fares.

“We are pleased that the Government finally saw sense and resolved to support the scrapping of peak fares, ending the de-facto extra tax on workers and making rail more affordable for them and other passengers when travelling during so-called peak times.

“We congratulate them for taking this step and listening to us and others to make it happen.

“So while today is a victory and good news for passengers, more could and should be done to cut fares further and ensure Scotland’s rail services are as affordable and accessible as possible.

“We urge the Scottish Government to keep on working to this end.”