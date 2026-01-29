Meeting notes highlight ‘political pressure’ to open hospital – Anas Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meeting notes prepared for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it had felt “political pressure” to open the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), MSPs have heard.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar brought the document to First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, as he told John Swinney there is proof of such pressure to open the Glasgow hospital early.

The document also said “no consideration was given to delaying the opening of the hospital despite the issues being faced with completion and operation”, he said.

Last week, the First Minister said there was no pressure from the Scottish Government to open the hospital on time.

Mr Sarwar told the chamber on Thursday: “I have here in my hand official Scottish Government meeting notes. These notes written by a Scottish Government official relate to a series of meetings held on December 16 2019, December 19 2019, and January 10 2020.

“Those meetings involved a Scottish Government official appointed by the then health secretary, the health board’s director of facilities, and a consultant who had been engaged by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to review what went wrong.

“It states in its findings, in black and white, political pressure was also being felt, and no consideration was given to delaying the opening of the hospital despite the issues being faced with completion and operation.”

He said the document shows meeting minutes where Jim Leiper, who worked in the NHS for 38 years and ended his career as strategic director of facilities at National Services Scotland, and Tom Steele, who is the director of estates and facilities at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, advised “lessons could be learned from the building”.

This included “political pressure” that was being felt, however it did not address where the pressure was coming from.

At FMQs, Mr Swinney responded: “There is an inquiry under way that is exploring all of these issues, which is taking evidence in the presence of Lord Brodie, and a properly constituted public inquiry that is exploring all of these issues that are at stake.

“The counsel to the inquiry said on the 23rd of January, in the summary, there is no evidence of external pressure on NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to open the hospital early or before it was ready to be opened. That is what the counsel to the inquiry has said and Lord Brodie is obviously considering all of these issues.”

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, which heard closing submissions last week, examined the design and construction of the QEUH and the Royal Hospital for Children, which are on the same campus in Glasgow.

It was launched in the wake of deaths linked to infections, including 10-year-old Milly Main in 2017.

Mr Sarwar has been calling for inquiry chairman Lord Brodie to consider the actions of the Scottish Government in the commissioning, construction and opening of the QEUH.