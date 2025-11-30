Swinney ‘not being fully candid’ about Cameron Barracks notification – Alexander

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister is not being “fully candid” about engagement with the UK Government on housing asylum seekers in Inverness, the Scottish Secretary has said.

The Scottish Government has consistently said there was no consultation before the decision was announced to house 300 asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks in the Highland city.

The proposals caused concern on the council and in the Government before being postponed on Friday, with First Minister John Swinney telling the Press Association on Saturday that the plans had been drawn up “on the back of an envelope”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Show, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said: “Highland Council, the Scottish Government, the local police service and indeed the local NHS were all informed prior to any public announcement.

“John Swinney is in the same position as some of his ministers of perhaps not wanting to be fully candid about the fact that they were informed.

“I can actually show you the correspondence that we received from Scottish ministers.”

The First Minister said on Saturday that the issue was a lack of “detailed engagement” in developing the proposals, rather than notification before they were being implemented.

Highland Council has said it was told the day before the announcement was made, while Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville claims to have been notified as the plans were announced.

After the decision to postpone proposals, the Scottish Secretary refused to put a timeline on when the 300 asylum seekers would be housed in the town.

“This needs to be done in a reasonable and appropriate way,” he said.

“You would be criticising us if we rushed this, you would criticise us if we didn’t do this in the right and proper way, that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.