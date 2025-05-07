Swinney seeks to ‘bring people together’ following debate over gender rights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has told how he wants to “bring people together in unity” in the wake of the “difficulty and hurt” that has been caused by row over single sex spaces.

John Swinney accepted that a “tremendous amount of difficulty and hurt” had been caused to “all sides”.

But he insisted: “Part of my role as First Minister is to do something about that and that is to bring people together.

“That’s been the hallmark of my leadership of Scotland in the last 12 months.”

The SNP leader told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “My purpose and my objective as First Minister is to bring people together in unity and cohesion in Scotland.”

His comments in the wake of the landmark Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman, in a case brought against the Scottish Government.

Judges there made clear that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act can “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

But that has caused concern amongst the transgender community and their supporters – with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying on Tuesday she feared trans lives could become “unliveable” as a result.

Meanwhile, SNP backbencher Michelle Thomson has called on both Mr Swinney and Ms Sturgeon to apologise to women who had to “fight tooth and nail” for the right to single-sex spaces.

Mr Swinney however said Holyrood had had a “very, very extensive democratic debate” on such matters when it considered legislation which was ultimately blocked by Westminster which would have allowed transgender Scots to self-identify in their preferred gender, without needing to go through a medical process.

The First Minister also stressed: “On two occasions courts in Scotland supported the interpretation of the law that had been applied by the Scottish Government, which was based on guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission.”

But he added: “I accept the Supreme Court, the ultimate decision maker on the interpretation of the law, has taken a different view.”

Mr Swinney also made clear the Scottish Government would “of course” follow new guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which is due this summer.

He added: “We are obviously are engaging in discussion with the Equality and Human Rights Commission to assist and to understand the direction of their thinking in the creation of the guidance, they have got a lot of work to do on that.”