John Swinney defends meeting with Chinese firm

First Minister John Swinney has defended meeting with a Chinese firm to discuss investment in Scotland following concerns about the potential threat posed to national security.

Ming Yang announced plans last week to build the UK’s largest wind turbine manufacturing facility in Ardersier near Inverness.

The company said the £1.5 billion project could create 1,500 jobs.

The UK Government has yet to confirm whether it will allow the project to go ahead.

Speaking from his trip to Malawi, Mr Swinney warned that the renewables industry in Scotland would be “set back” if the proposals are rejected.

Asked about his meetings with the company, he told LBC: “They are an investor interested in investing in Scotland and I think people would be very surprised if the Government of Scotland was not talking to investors about the potential to invest in renewable energy technology,” he said.

“There is, obviously, a level of interest, and an important interest in this respect, from a national security perspective, which is the responsibility of the UK Government, and the Scottish Government will be working in close consultation with them to understand and to consider the issues of national security that are relevant to be addressed in this particular case.”

Asked if he had concerns about national security, Mr Swinney said he did not have access to national security information, adding: “I’m dependent on the UK Government to provide me with that.”

He said: “The Scottish Government is doing what we do habitually, which is talk to investors, to ensure that we’re looking after the economic wellbeing of the people in Scotland.

“But there is a national security dimension, and we will, of course, engage in dialogue and are engaged in dialogue with the UK Government on those questions of national security.”

He added: “The proposal from Ming Yang is a very significant investment in Scotland, so, clearly, if that could not go ahead on national security grounds, that would be a setback for the development of renewable energy technology.

“But we have to be cognisant of all of the relevant issues in dealing with investments of this type, and the responsible Government behind me will be fully engaged with the UK Government on that question, and we await the outcome of the UK Government’s consideration of this matter.”

Ian Williams, an expert in Chinese affairs, warned at the weekend the Highland factory could give China “enormous” power over Scotland, and the UK’s, electricity grid, which he said posed “an enormous threat”.

He also said the company, one of the biggest in the Chinese wind sector, had links to the Chinese Communist Party. And he said Chinese law meant companies in the country are obliged to work with security services.

The UK Government and Ming Yang have been approached for comment.