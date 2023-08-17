Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the former deputy chief medical officer for England who became one face of the government Covid pandemic response, has taken a job as senior medical consultant at vaccine giant Moderna.

The move is likely to prompt fresh consideration of the “revolving door” for prominent government figures who move into business roles.

Sir Jonathan, who who became a household name during lockdowns, was awarded a knighthood in last year’s New Year Honours list for his services to public health.

Known as “JVT”, he took up the role as part-time adviser to Moderna in May, according to official filings, the FT reports.

Sir Jonathan was a member of the vaccines taskforce, which the government said made decisions on “all vaccine supply contracts and major investments in manufacturing and clinical opportunities”.

He left his government role in March last year.

Analysis has previously found that government ministers and Civil Service officials have benefited from their time in office by moving into lucrative jobs in the private sector.

Five years ago, Labour called for a “radical overhaul” of the process for approving former ministers’ new jobs, saying appointments showed the current system was “not fit for purpose”.

