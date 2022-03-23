Julian Assange has married his long-term partner inside a high-security prison in southeast London during visiting hours this afternoon.

The Wikileaks founder’s new wife Stella Moris made an emotional speech to a crowd outside Belmarsh prison following the service.

Fighting back tears she said: “I’m very happy but I’m very sad... I wish he were here... What we’re going through is inhuman.”

“He’s the most amazing person in the world and he should be free. But our love will carry us through.”

Passing motorists beeped their horns and supporters cheered as Ms Morris arrived at Belmarsh prison at Wednesday lunchtime wearing a floor-length wedding dress and veil designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Stella Morris arrives at Belmarsh prison for her wedding with Julian Assange (REUTERS)

Ms Moris posed for photographs with her young son at the prison entrance before the ceremony. Mr Assange’s father, Richard Assange, also arrived in a suit for the small ceremony.

Supporters said the couple have been allowed six guests, including Assange’s two brothers and his biological father John Shipton.

The newlyweds met in 2011 when Ms Morris joined Mr Assange’s legal team and have two children together.

Craig Murray, 63, a “whistleblower” and close friend of Assange, described the wedding as a “moment of hope and love in terrible circumstances”.

Mr Murray, a former WikiLeak’s writer, was included in the couple’s guest list but was denied access by the prison who regarded him as a threat to the prison’s security.

Stella Morris with her and Mr Assange’s two sons (AP)

The 50-year-old WikiLeaks founder has been imprisoned in Belmarsh for nearly three years since he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he stayed for seven years.

Mr Assange, who was born and raised in Australia, faces 18 counts relating to WikiLeak’s release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

Assange’s wedding comes just weeks before the third anniversary of his dramatic arrest when he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in the capital.

The activist today told The Guardian that “every part” of the private wedding is being “intensely policed”.

The couple, pictured on a previous occasion, tied the knot today (PA )

“This is not a prison wedding,” she insisted. “It is a declaration of love and resilience in spite of the prison walls, in spite of the political persecution, in spite of the arbitrary detention, in spite of the harm and harassment inflicted on Julian and our family.

“Their torment only makes our love grow stronger.”

Val, 73, a supporter who has been campaigning for Mr Assange’s release for 12 years travelled from her home in Bedford to attend the couple’s wedding day.

She described the event as “bittersweet” adding: “This wedding should be in Westminster with thousands of people there, and they should be able to live together as husband and wife.”

The High Court ruled in December that Mr Assange can be extradited from the UK to the US, following an appeal from the US against a previous ruling that he could not be extradited due to concerns over his mental health.

Mr Assange was denied permission this month to appeal at Britain’s Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States.

He could still challenge any decision from the government to approve his extradition, and can take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.