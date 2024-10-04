✕ Close Prince Harry laughs as young boy pulls his beard at WellChild awards in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

The teenager with a rare form of cancer who met the Princess of Wales as she returned to duty on Wednesday has revealed what was said during their touching conversation.

Photographs of the meeting show Kate, 42, who recently finished chemotherapy, hugging Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate after she was invited to photograph the investitures on Wednesday.

Liz has described getting a hug from Kate as “really special” as she revealed what they spoke about during their “genuine” and “lovely” half-an-hour chat.

“There was nothing about them that suggested they were superior,” she told The Mirror. “They were just really human to be honest and really natural. There was never a moment of awkwardness. It was normal to talk to them. They talked a lot about my photography.”

She added that Kate talked a “little bit” about her own love of photography and she asked about what camera she uses.

Kate and Prince William later said on social media: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today.

“A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”