✕ Close King Charles to undergo surgery next week for enlarged prostate

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales has visited the hospital where the Princess of Wales is recuperating after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

William drove himself away from the London Clinic in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

It comes as the Queen today said that the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles’ condition is said to be benign and part of a corrective procedure, Buckingham Palace said. However, all public engagements have been postponed as he recuperates.

The news of Kate’s surgery came just an hour before it was revealed King Charles will also attend hospital next week.

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure.

The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.