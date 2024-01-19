Royal news - live: Prince William visits Kate in hospital as Queen gives health update on King
Buckingham Palace says Charles’ procedure not cancer-related
The Prince of Wales has visited the hospital where the Princess of Wales is recuperating after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.
William drove himself away from the London Clinic in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.
It comes as the Queen today said that the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Charles’ condition is said to be benign and part of a corrective procedure, Buckingham Palace said. However, all public engagements have been postponed as he recuperates.
The news of Kate’s surgery came just an hour before it was revealed King Charles will also attend hospital next week.
Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure.
The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.
Ex London Clinic patient reveals menu at prestigious hospital
A former patient at the Dimple Mistry wrote in MailOnilne: “I hope she’s feeling well enough to choose between the salt and pepper squid with aioli, the steamed ginger and soy seabass, and the cep and wild mushroom risotto, perhaps with a side of truffle fries, or — more likely — a ‘Harley Street Blossom’, a smoothie of coconut water, mango, kale and mint.”
Princess of Wales ‘doing well’ as she recovers from abdominal surgery
The Princess of Wales is said to be “doing well” as she recovers from abdominal surgery, say Palace sources.
Kate, 42, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and will remain at the London Clinic for the next 10-14 days.
Her condition has not been disclosed but the surgery has been a success, according to Kensington Palace.
She is expected to be away from public duties until at least Easter.
King ‘has raised awareness of common condition’ – expert
The King’s desire to share his diagnosis of an enlarged prostate will lead to a rise in men with symptoms of the condition seeking help, an expert has said.
It is understood Charles, 75, was keen to share his diagnosis, in order to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice.
One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate including needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency and have difficulty emptying their bladder.
Charles is to be treated in hospital next week for an enlarged prostate.
What are the symptoms of an enlarged prostate?
The King is set to go to hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Men over the age of 50 are more likely to experience an enlarged prostate
Timing of King and Princess of Wales health updates a ‘coincidence'
According to the Telegraph, Kate was not rushed to the hospital but aides were still planning for her trips and future engagements as recently as the end of last week.
The paper added the timing of King Charles’s Wednesday health announcement, which was made 90 minutes after the palace revealed the princess had undergone surgery, was a coincidence.
The king only decided to announce his benign prostate condition just hours after receiving his diagnosis following a check-up appointment earlier this week.
Family rally around Princess of Wales as she prepares to spend third night in hospital
The nature of the Princess of Wales’ condition is still unknown although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancer-related.
Reports say Prince William wants to continue taking Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis to school whilst Kate recovers in hospital to create a sense of normality for their children.
Kate’s parents and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are already rallying round to help prepare her recovery at her home in Windsor, which is close to their own homes.
Prince William will also have the help of their nanny, Maria, and Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton who have regularly held sleepovers for their grandchildren.
Family of ‘Kate’s No.1 fan’ sends best wishes to Princess
Double amputee Tony Hudgell, 9, who counts Kate as a ‘number one supporter’ has issued a message of goodwill to the Princess of Wales as she spends her third night in hospital recuperating from abdominal surgery.
His mother Paula Hudgell said: “She is very special to us. She has been absolutely wonderful and has been a number one supporter through Tony’s fundraising and everything with the hospital.”
She added: “Get well soon, but take your time.
“We all try to think we are superwoman, especially when we have got children.
“She needs to take her time and not rush back to things. Take each day as it comes.”
The youngster from Kent, has raised more than £1.8 million for charity since he was five, including £500,000 that went to a children’s surgery unit officially opened by Kate last month.
Princess of Wales’ last public appearance as she’s admitted to hospital for surgery
The Princess of Wales smiles at well-wishers and holds hands with Princess Charlotte in her last public appearance before being admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery. Princess Kate greeted crowds as she attended the royal family’s Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. She has not been seen in public since. Kensington Palace today (Wednesday 17 January) announced the Princess had successfully undergone planned abdominal surgery. She was admitted to the London Clinic in Marylebone on Tuesday (16 January) for the planned procedure and is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days.
Here’s everything we know about the hospital where the Princess of Wales is receiving treatment:
The London Clinic was officially opened by the then-Duke and Duchess of York in 1932, the future King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth.
It was the brainchild of a group of Harley Street doctors, who set out to plan a new nursing home using the highest medical standards of the day, and its website says it was “founded on the principles of providing excellence in one place”.
Prostate Cancer UK director thanks King for sharing his story
Chiara de Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re thankful to the King for sharing that he is to be treated in hospital next week for an enlarged prostate.
“Raising awareness of prostate health is very important and already we are seeing that compared to the same 24-hour period last week, the number of people completing Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker is up by over 97% - increasing from 3,280 to 6,478.”
