Royal news live: Kate Middleton sends touching letter to actor with cancer as William breaks silence on Harry
Princess of Wales sent a heartfelt letter to Bollywood star recovering from cancer
The Princess of Wales sent a touching message to a leading Bollywood actress following her treatment for cancer.
Manisha Koirala, who is in remission from stage four ovarian cancer, received a heartfelt letter from Kate congratulating her on her recovery and return to work.
“I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her,” she said.
Kate, now cancer-free and slowly returning to her royal duties, has not revealed the specific type of cancer she faced, which needed major abdominal surgery.
In a message earlier this year, she acknowledged the complexities and fears associated with the cancer journey.
Meanwhile, Prince William publicly mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, for the first time in eight years.
He shared a poignant childhood memory of their mother, Princess Diana, taking them to visit a homeless shelter, marking a rare moment of reflection on their relationship.
“She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe 10,” he said.
Sarah Ferguson escapes to secluded beach as Duchess shares mental health message
Sarah Ferguson escaped to a secluded Irish beach as she shared a powerful message about mental health. The Duchess of York, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023 and a malignant melanoma in January, visited the beach in Donegal on Thursday (24 October). In a TikTok video, she said: “Hello everybody! I'm here in Donegal and sometimes when I find things get sometimes overwhelming, I just try and take myself off to the most beautiful, wonderful blast of fresh air. “Looking at the ocean, looking at the beach, looking at the shells. It’s great to be in the wind and just getting fresh air on my face.”
King Charles launches £250 whisky from Highbrow estate
King Charles seems to be diversifying his interests by launching a limited edition whisky, priced at £250 per bottle, made from barley sourced from his Highgrove estate.
The Highgrove Royal Gardens Single Malt is a limited offering, with only 400 bottles available, making it the most expensive whisky from the estate.
Prince William inspired by Princess Diana in personal mission to end homelessness
Prince William has revealed how his mother Princess Diana inspired him to end homelessness as he shared unseen family footage of a charity visit. A new ITV documentary shows William visiting the same homelessness charity where his mother first took him and Harry when he was 11. William says: “I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious at what to expect. But Mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone. “I remember thinking if no one has a home everyone would be really sad but it was incredible how happy an environment it was. I remember having good conversations, playing chess and chatting. That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do. Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs 30th and 31st October at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player
King Charles could be relying on Princess Eugenie for updates on Harry
King Charles could have a trusted ally in Princess Eugenie to quietly ask about Prince Harry’s wellbeing amid their strained relationship, a royal expert said.
According to Jennie Bond, Eugenie’s close bond with Harry since his departure from royal duties in 2020 made her a bridge between father and son.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, Ms Bond said: “Charles does have someone he can ask about Harry’s wellbeing if he is inclined.”
While she cautioned that a reconciliation seems unlikely at this time, she said that any effort to mend ties would need a starting point, which could be Eugenie.
The royal expert claimed the challenge Eugenie faces in maintaining good relationships with both Harry and Meghan is big. However, she suggested that the King might appreciate that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he trusts and wishes to see more of.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased a property near Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s holiday home in Portugal, potentially furthering their connection.
Royal Family held 12 royal engagements while Charles and Camila visited Australia
While King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a nine-day royal tour in Australia and Samoa, other members of the Royal Family remained busy at home with their own engagements.
During the King and Queen’s visit, which spanned from 18-26 October, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and the Duchess of Edinburgh undertook 12 royal duties.
The packed agenda last week say Princess Anne make a trip to Edinburgh on Saturday, and the Duchess of Edinburgh visit Swansea.
Prince William’s homelessness documentary to air ahead of his brother’s series
Prince William’s documentary focused on homelessness is set to air on Disney+, just as his brother Prince Harry prepares to release a polo-themed series on Netflix.
The Prince of Wales, 42, has participated in a two-part ITV series titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, aiming to shed light on his commitment to addressing the issue.
The documentary will premiere on ITV first on Wednesday and Thursday, with international audiences able to stream it on Disney+ starting 1 November.
On streaming rival Netflix, Prince Harry’s latest series promises “an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look” at the sport of kings. Polo, a five-part series co-produced by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, is scheduled for release in December.
While the Duke of Sussex is not expected to play a central role in front of the camera, he was filmed playing polo in Florida earlier this year to support his charity, Sentebale.
The series was primarily shot during the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and aims to give viewers “unprecedented access” to the world of professional polo, as Team Sussex highlighted.
Tom Parker Bowles has lifted the lid on the cooking of his mother, Queen Camilla, and the meals they ate at home while he was growing up.
Describing Camilla as a “good, basic cook”, he said she perfected slow-cooked scrambled eggs (always on the Aga) and roast chicken – but steered clear of all spice and curries.Never following a recipe, she relied on “very, very simple food” while providing meals for Tom and his sister Laura at their home near Chippenham in Wiltshire.
